ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Stripe Stablecoin Issuance Platform Launch Amid Intense Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe unveiled a platform for businesses to issue custom stablecoins on September 30, accelerating the payments giant’s expansion into the “stablecoin war” landscape. The announcement introduced Open Issuance from Bridge, enabling businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins. Stripe also enabled US businesses to hold stablecoin balances in their financial accounts. Businesses in more than 100 countries can request access. The company added support for stablecoin subscription payments. The features formed part of a broader product update that included money management capabilities with financial accounts. Businesses gained the ability to store funds in multiple currencies, including stablecoins, instantly convert currencies, and create virtual and physical cards that draw from their financial account balances. The functionality launched in the Dashboard for US businesses, with UK support planned. Bridge Acquisition Accelerates Stripe’s Stablecoin Strategy Stripe acquired stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion in October 2024, more than five times its $200 million valuation. Bridge received $58 million in a private fundraising round last year with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Index Ventures, and Haun Ventures. The platform provided infrastructure to issue and transfer tokenized money across different blockchains. Notable clients include SpaceX, Coinbase, and Stellar. Bridge stated that stablecoins solved critical financial problems by making money easier to move, more economical to hold, and cheaper to send. Stripe processed over $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, representing a 38% increase from the previous year. Stripe’s payment volume per year | Source: Stripe Tempo Blockchain by Stripe Targets Payment Infrastructure Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo on September 4, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments. The announcement from Paradigm founder Matt Huang validated speculation that began when Stripe posted and quickly deleted blockchain engineering job listings in August. Tempo operated in a private testnet with select partners testing cross-border payouts,… The post Stripe Stablecoin Issuance Platform Launch Amid Intense Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe unveiled a platform for businesses to issue custom stablecoins on September 30, accelerating the payments giant’s expansion into the “stablecoin war” landscape. The announcement introduced Open Issuance from Bridge, enabling businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins. Stripe also enabled US businesses to hold stablecoin balances in their financial accounts. Businesses in more than 100 countries can request access. The company added support for stablecoin subscription payments. The features formed part of a broader product update that included money management capabilities with financial accounts. Businesses gained the ability to store funds in multiple currencies, including stablecoins, instantly convert currencies, and create virtual and physical cards that draw from their financial account balances. The functionality launched in the Dashboard for US businesses, with UK support planned. Bridge Acquisition Accelerates Stripe’s Stablecoin Strategy Stripe acquired stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion in October 2024, more than five times its $200 million valuation. Bridge received $58 million in a private fundraising round last year with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Index Ventures, and Haun Ventures. The platform provided infrastructure to issue and transfer tokenized money across different blockchains. Notable clients include SpaceX, Coinbase, and Stellar. Bridge stated that stablecoins solved critical financial problems by making money easier to move, more economical to hold, and cheaper to send. Stripe processed over $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, representing a 38% increase from the previous year. Stripe’s payment volume per year | Source: Stripe Tempo Blockchain by Stripe Targets Payment Infrastructure Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo on September 4, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments. The announcement from Paradigm founder Matt Huang validated speculation that began when Stripe posted and quickly deleted blockchain engineering job listings in August. Tempo operated in a private testnet with select partners testing cross-border payouts,…

Stripe Stablecoin Issuance Platform Launch Amid Intense Competition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:17
COM
COM$0.004653+6.72%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27873-4.18%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02908+0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005471-12.88%
Particl
PART$0.2959+1.64%

Stripe unveiled a platform for businesses to issue custom stablecoins on September 30, accelerating the payments giant’s expansion into the “stablecoin war” landscape.

The announcement introduced Open Issuance from Bridge, enabling businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins.

Stripe also enabled US businesses to hold stablecoin balances in their financial accounts. Businesses in more than 100 countries can request access.

The company added support for stablecoin subscription payments. The features formed part of a broader product update that included money management capabilities with financial accounts.

Businesses gained the ability to store funds in multiple currencies, including stablecoins, instantly convert currencies, and create virtual and physical cards that draw from their financial account balances.

The functionality launched in the Dashboard for US businesses, with UK support planned.

Bridge Acquisition Accelerates Stripe’s Stablecoin Strategy

Stripe acquired stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion in October 2024, more than five times its $200 million valuation.

Bridge received $58 million in a private fundraising round last year with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Index Ventures, and Haun Ventures.

The platform provided infrastructure to issue and transfer tokenized money across different blockchains. Notable clients include SpaceX, Coinbase, and Stellar.

Bridge stated that stablecoins solved critical financial problems by making money easier to move, more economical to hold, and cheaper to send.

Stripe processed over $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, representing a 38% increase from the previous year.

Stripe’s payment volume per year | Source: Stripe

Tempo Blockchain by Stripe Targets Payment Infrastructure

Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo on September 4, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments.

The announcement from Paradigm founder Matt Huang validated speculation that began when Stripe posted and quickly deleted blockchain engineering job listings in August.

Tempo operated in a private testnet with select partners testing cross-border payouts, B2B payments, and remittances.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible network processed over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality through a dedicated payments lane separating routine transactions from complex smart contract operations.

Design partners included Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, and Visa.

Visa chief product and strategy officer Jack Forestell stated that the future would be multi-chain. He said that stablecoins would operate across diverse blockchain networks.

Tempo incorporated stablecoin neutrality, allowing any entity to issue stablecoins and use any stablecoin for payments or gas fees.

The built-in automated market maker enabled seamless conversion between different stablecoins. The network supported opt-in privacy transactions and included compliance hooks designed for regulatory requirements.

Stripe joined Circle in launching layer-1 networks focused on payments with stablecoins. Circle revealed Arc on August 12, a multi-chain infrastructure for stablecoin transactions.

Traditional Finance Enters “Stablecoin War”

The stablecoin market experienced remarkable growth throughout 2025. It went from approximately $205 billion to over $290 billion as of September 24.

This growth trajectory supported aggressive future projections from government and industry leaders.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected the US dollar-pegged stablecoin market could exceed $2 trillion by 2028.

Stablecoin total market cap, divided by the largest stablecoins by supply | Source: Artemis

Standard Chartered forecasted a 10-fold increase from current levels to $2 trillion within three years following implementation of the GENIUS Act.

JPMorgan strategists projected more conservative growth to $500 billion by 2028. According to them, $1-2 trillion forecasts were too optimistic given infrastructure limitations.

However, current metrics supported aggressive projections. According to Artemis data, stablecoin transaction volumes surged 50% year-over-year in 2025, while active addresses grew 53% to reach 30 million users.

Circle’s USDC surpassed $70 billion in circulation, achieving 100% year-over-year growth. Tether’s USDT maintained market leadership with over $175 billion in circulation.

Traditional financial institutions launched competing initiatives throughout 2025. JPMorgan’s JPMD token, Société Générale’s USDCV stablecoin, and Fiserv’s planned FIUSD represented competitive threats from companies with existing corporate relationships and regulatory expertise.

Established infrastructure providers, such as Paxos and Agora, created additional competition.

Additionally, Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung joined a $14.6 million funding round by stablecoin infrastructure provider Bastion.

Stripe positioned itself as a comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure provider through Open Issuance and the Tempo blockchain as traditional finance accelerated entry into the $290 billion market.

The new platform may alter how players developing stablecoin initiatives explore opportunities in this market.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/01/stripe-stablecoin-issuance-platform-launch-amid-intense-competition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,839.79
$102,839.79$102,839.79

-0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,365.36
$3,365.36$3,365.36

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2860
$2.2860$2.2860

+0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.43
$159.43$159.43

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0441
$1.0441$1.0441

-3.78%