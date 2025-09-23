Financial services firm Strive Inc., co-founded by Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has acquired medical technology company Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction that combines their Bitcoin treasuries into a substantial cryptocurrency holding. The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in All-Stock Deal, Creates 10,900 Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Coinspeaker.Financial services firm Strive Inc., co-founded by Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has acquired medical technology company Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction that combines their Bitcoin treasuries into a substantial cryptocurrency holding. The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in All-Stock Deal, Creates 10,900 Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in All-Stock Deal, Creates 10,900 Bitcoin Treasury

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 02:13

Strive, Inc., a financial services firm co-founded by current Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has purchased medical technology firm Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction that will see the two firms combine their Bitcoin BTC $112 780 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $63.14 B treasuries.

According to a press release, the deal was finalized at a 210% premium, equivalent to approximately $90.52 per share as priced on the day of the deal. Strive says it also recently purchased 5,816 Bitcoin for its corporate treasury at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin. Per the press release, this brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, prior to the merger’s announcement, Semler Scientific purchased 210 Bitcoin over a period of two weeks, raising its total holdings to 4,846.

Strive CEO Ben Pham discussed the announcement on X, saying that on Sept. 15, “Strive started its life as a public company with 69 Bitcoin. Strive has now purchased 5,816 Bitcoin.”

The company reportedly holds more than 10,900 Bitcoin in its treasury after the merger. This would make it the 12th largest public Bitcoin holder behind Tesla, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

The new company will be helmed by Strive management and its Board of Directors will remain post-closing; however, former Semler Scientific executive chairman Eric Semler is slated to join the board in the merger.

Semler, in a statement, said the merger would drive shareholder value by expanding the company’s medical diagnostics business into “a robust preventative care and wellness platform focused on early detection of chronic disease.”

In related comments, Matt Cole, chairman & CEO of Strive, said the company’s “alpha-seeking strategies and capital structure” would position it to outperform Bitcoin over time.

