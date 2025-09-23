Strive Acquires Semler Scientific, Joins Top 15 Corporate Bitcoin Holders

The firm disclosed it had recently added 5,816 BTC to its balance sheet at an average price of $116,047, a purchase worth roughly $675 million. That brings Strive’s total to 5,886 BTC. Once its planned takeover of Semler Scientific closes, the combined company is expected to hold over 10,900 BTC, a sum large enough to place it among the top 15 public Bitcoin treasuries globally.

Acquisition as a Strategic Lever

The Bitcoin expansion is directly tied to Strive’s agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, best known for its diagnostic technologies. Instead of using cash, Strive is paying entirely in stock, giving Semler shareholders exposure to its digital asset model. At the agreed conversion rate, the transaction values Semler shares at $90.52, a premium of more than 200% on recent prices.

For Semler, the merger offers both a generous exit multiple and a new growth trajectory. Its diagnostic business may either be monetized directly or spun out, while Strive plans to build on Semler’s expertise to develop a preventative care platform aimed at early detection of chronic disease. Executive Chairman Eric Semler will join the board of the combined entity.

Equity-for-Bitcoin Model

Strive’s leadership described the deal as another example of its approach to trading equity for Bitcoin and undervalued businesses. Chairman and CEO Matt Cole argued that the strategy allows Strive to expand both “Bitcoin holdings and Bitcoin per share” at a pace unmatched by rivals.

Earlier this year, the firm rebranded on Nasdaq after absorbing Asset Entities, positioning itself explicitly as a digital asset treasury operator. By merging with Semler, Strive reinforces its thesis that corporate acquisitions can be used to accumulate Bitcoin in a tax-efficient and equity-accretive way.

Beyond Finance

While the crypto angle grabs headlines, Strive and Semler executives insist the merger is also about healthcare innovation. By repositioning diagnostic tools toward preventative applications, the combined company hopes to deliver shareholder value not just from Bitcoin appreciation, but from reshaping medical technology markets.

