Strive completes merger to enable $700M in Bitcoin purchases, plans immediate buying

Key Takeaways

Strive completed a merger to enable $700 million in Bitcoin purchases.

The firm plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin immediately as part of its new investment strategy.

Investment firm Strive today completed a merger that enables it to proceed with $700 million in planned Bitcoin purchases. The firm, founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, indicated it plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin “immediately.”

The merger’s completion marks a direct move into crypto assets for Strive, which can now execute its previously announced Bitcoin investment strategy.