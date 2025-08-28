The post Strive Funds to Invest $700M in Bitcoin After Public Launch appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Strive Funds CEO Matt Cole announced that the company plans to purchase over $700 million worth of Bitcoin following its public debut. This bold move highlights Strive’s strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. The large acquisition aims to position Strive as a major player in cryptocurrency investment. Cole’s announcement reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a valuable asset class for the future.
