‘Strong chance’ US will form Strategic Bitcoin Reserve this year: Alex Thorn

Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn says the market is "underpricing" the odds of a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve forming this year, though others are skeptical.

There is a high likelihood that the United States government will form the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the end of this year, says Galaxy Digital’s head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn.

However, other industry executives are less confident.

“I still think there’s a strong chance the US government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset,” Thorn said in an X post on Thursday.

