Struggling with GDPR-Compliant AI? IPFed Delivers Accuracy and Privacy

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/27 01:35
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1289+12.18%

:::info Authors:

(1) Yosuke Kaga, Hitachi, Ltd., Japan;

(2) Yusei Suzuki, Hitachi, Ltd., Japan;

(3) Kenta Takahashi, Hitachi, Ltd., Japan.

:::

Abstract and I. Introduction

II. Related Work

III. IPFED

IV. Experiments

[V. Conclusion and References]()

\ Abstract—With the development of laws and regulations related to privacy preservation, it has become difficult to collect personal data to perform machine learning. In this context, federated learning, which is distributed learning without sharing personal data, has been proposed. In this paper, we focus on federated learning for user authentication. We show that it is difficult to achieve both privacy preservation and high accuracy with existing methods. To address these challenges, we propose IPFed which is privacy-preserving federated learning using random projection for class embedding. Furthermore, we prove that IPFed is capable of learning equivalent to the state-of-the-art method. Experiments on face image datasets show that IPFed can protect the privacy of personal data while maintaining the accuracy of the state-of-the-art method.

I. INTRODUCTION

User authentication, such as face recognition, has recently achieved dramatic improvements in accuracy through the application of deep learning, and one of the reasons for this is that large numbers of images have been collected through web crawling and used as training data [1]. However, in recent years, GDPR [2] and other privacy-related regulations have made it more difficult to collect personal data. In order to continue to improve the accuracy of user authentication, Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning (PPML) [3] is needed, which performs machine learning without directly collecting personal data. One of the most popular methods in PPML is federated learning [4], which can perform privacy-preserving distributed learning using personal data on the client, and it has attracted attention. Federated learning has been applied to user authentication [5]–[8]. However, these methods face the challenges of privacy of training data [5], [6] and model accuracy [7], [8]. We propose Identity Protected Federated Learning (IPFed) as a solution to this problem. The main contributions of our work are as follows.

\ • We develop IPFed, which is a method to perform federated learning for user authentication while preserving the privacy of personal data using random projection for class embeddings.

\ • We prove mathematically that IPFed can perform equivalent learning to the state-of-the-art method while preserving the privacy of the training data.

\ • Experiments on face image datasets show that the proposed method can learn models with equivalent accuracy to the state-of-the-art method.

\ Fig. 1. Federated learning for user authentication.

II. RELATED WORKS

A. Federated learning

\ Federated learning is a method of machine learning in which training data is not shared but distributed across multiple devices. A typical federated learning algorithm is federated averaging (FedAvg) [4]. In this method, machine learning is performed while the personal data is kept in the clients, thus the privacy of training data can be preserved.

\ B. Federated learning for user authentication

\ Federated learning for user authentication is a method of learning a discriminator based on personal data such as fingerprints, faces, veins, etc., to determine a person’s identity. An overview of federated learning for user authentication is shown in Fig.1. Since a client is often occupied by a single person in user authentication, it is natural for a single client to contain the personal data of only one user. Under this assumption, it is difficult to train a model that can discriminate between others because it is not possible for the client to refer to the personal data of others.

\ Two main approaches have been proposed to solve this problem. The first one is [5], [6], a method where the learning server performs the learning to increase the distance between the embeddings of the others, and the second is [7], [8], a method where the clients randomly assign representative embeddings for each class (called class embedding). In the following, we will give an overview of each method.

\ FedAwS [5], FedFace [6]: Federated Averaging with Spreadout (FedAwS) [5] is the algorithm to realize federated learning for user authentication by learning to increase the distance between each other’s embeddings on the learning server side. Furthermore, Aggarwal et.al. introduce FedFace, which applies FedAwS to face recognition[6].

Hosseini at.el. [7], [8]: Next, we outline the second approach [7], [8]. In this method, class embeddings are randomly initialized and frozen on the client side, and are not shared with the learning server in order to preserve the privacy of the training data. The clients use the fixed class embedding to train the model, and the learning server aggregates the training results and updates the model parameter

\ C. Challenging of related work

From the above discussion, as far as we know, there is no method that can perform federated learning for user authentication with both high accuracy and privacy preservation of training data. Satisfying these two requirements is an important problem to be solved in the field of federated learning for user authentication.

\

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0448+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+15.00%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5259+4.30%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark