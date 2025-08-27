Succinct and Tandem partner to introduce zero-knowledge proofs to Arbitrum

Succinct has teamed up with Tandem, a startup studio and venture capital arm of Offchain Labs, to bring zero-knowledge proofs to the Arbitrum ecosystem.

Succinct price recently rallied amid exchange listing

The Succinct (PROVE) platform, which allows developers to tap into zero-knowledge proofs with its zero-knowledge virtual machine SP1, said in an announcement that its exclusive one-year partnership with Tandem will focus on scaling ZK rollups on Arbitrum (ARB).

The decentralized Succinct Prover Network integrates with some of the decentralized finance ecosystem’s top protocols, including Celestia, Avail, Lido and Polygon. As they eye the Arbitrum ecosystem, the partners will look to tap into Succinct’s ZK systems and Offchain Labs’ in-house engineering.

Future of blockchain

Tandem’s collaboration with Succinct is one of Offchain Labs’ milestones on a roadmap that aims to enable scaling across the ZK landscape.

Embracing zero-knowledge infrastructure allows Off Chain Labs to advance Ethereum’s versatility as the ecosystem witnesses increased demand for scalable and fast privacy-preserving blockchain applications.

Tandem’s capital investments across the ecosystem include in cross-chain composability project Espresso Systems, encrypted computation layer Fhenix and and layer 3 solution Xai. Privacy, consensus and application-layer scalability innovations are key features of these solutions.