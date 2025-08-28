SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September

Sui SUI $3.51 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $12.28 B Vol. 24h: $1.25 B and Aptos APT $4.46 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $3.06 B Vol. 24h: $280.58 M are among the projects that are set to unlock millions in vested tokens by September. According to data tracker Tokenomist, the worth of the tokens billed for unlocking by these crypto projects is about $4.5 billion.

SUI Leads the September Token Unlocks

For context, Tokenomist data showed that roughly $1.17 billion will come from cliff unlocks and another $3.36 billion will come through linear unlocks. As a result, approximately $4.5 billion in tokens will be made available to investors, project teams, and other stakeholders, just as vesting agreements expire.

Sui is leading the unlock with more than $153 million in tokens scheduled to be released, just as like its token release spotlight in May. There is a significant portion of its tokens that are still locked. So far, the network has released only about 35.1% of its supply. At press time, SUI traded at $3.49, corresponding with a 1.77% increase within the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $12.24 billion and $1.15 billion, respectively. Notably, Fasttoken FTN $4.53 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.95 B Vol. 24h: $60.13 M and Arbitrum ARB $0.52 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.76 B Vol. 24h: $486.50 M are also among the biggest crypto projects set to unlock millions.

The FTN September token unlock follows Sui, with $90 million worth to be added to the supply. However, it is nothing like Sui when it comes to the volume of released tokens. FTN has over 96% of its tokens released already, implying that the unlock represents only a smaller relative increase in supply.

Next is Aptos with roughly $50 million in tokens to be unlocked, and then Arbitrum, following closely with about $48 million scheduled for release next month. There are other notable unlocks, such as Starknet STRK $0.14 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $517.53 M Vol. 24h: $29.17 M , which is set to release $16.85 million in tokens, Sei SEI $0.30 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.81 B Vol. 24h: $184.74 M billed to release about $16.49 million to its supply, ZK with $10.7 million, and Immutable, which will release $13.4 million.

It is worth noting that FTN, APT, and ARB were also part of the major projects that led the token unlocks between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

The post SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September appeared first on Coinspeaker.