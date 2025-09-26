The post Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 26 September 2025 | 01:03 Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments. One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry. Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift. A Push Into Digital Health At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits. The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information. The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems. CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users. Bigger Picture Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch… The post Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 26 September 2025 | 01:03 Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments. One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry. Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift. A Push Into Digital Health At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits. The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information. The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems. CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users. Bigger Picture Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch…

Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:15
SUI
SUI$3.1409-6.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001535-7.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016898-0.77%
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1845-19.36%
Blockchain
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 01:03

Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments.

One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry.

Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift.

A Push Into Digital Health

At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits.

The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information.

The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems.

CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users.

Bigger Picture

Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch well beyond finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sui-blockchain-moves-beyond-defi-with-new-asia-focused-partnerships/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001536-7.35%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Share
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.25-9.69%
Aster
ASTER$1.9115-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.749-9.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$951.02-6.57%
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11126-4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American