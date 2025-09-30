ExchangeDEX+
Sui Crypto Investors Pivot to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Dual Token System with Impressive Growth Potential

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/30 18:46
Sui has been one of 2025’s most visible Layer-1 projects, attracting developers with its Move-based programming language and transaction-parallelization technology. The network’s pitch has always been speed and efficiency, delivering advanced infrastructure for decentralized applications. But while developers build on Sui, some retail investors are looking for different opportunities — ones where yield and defined upside are accessible from the start.

That search has led some to XRP Tundra. Designed as a retail-oriented ecosystem, it introduces a presale with dual tokens, staking rewards that can reach 30% APY, and liquidity protections aimed at stabilizing early markets. For holders comparing options, Tundra offers a contrast to Sui’s developer-driven path: it is a system where retail investors are given priority access to yield and governance.

Presale Structure with Fixed Benchmarks

XRP Tundra’s presale is currently in Phase 4. TUNDRA-S, the Solana-based utility token, is priced at $0.068. Each purchase includes a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, valued at $0.034.

stake-xrp-growing

TUNDRA-S powers staking and liquidity operations, while TUNDRA-X anchors governance and reserves. Launch targets have already been published: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. By offering transparent benchmarks, the project differentiates itself from typical presales where values are left to speculation.

Yield Options Beyond Layer-1 Infrastructure

Sui’s strength lies in its technology stack, but it does not directly offer retail holders yield beyond standard staking mechanics. XRP Tundra, by contrast, introduces Cryo Vaults, where tokens can be staked for terms ranging from seven to ninety days, with yields climbing up to 30% APY.

The vault system is further enhanced by Frost Keys, NFT-style tools that let users shorten lock periods or amplify rewards. While staking has not yet gone live, presale buyers secure guaranteed access to the vaults when they launch, ensuring early investors hold a privileged position.

Liquidity Defense to Protect Launch

Many presales suffer from sharp volatility as soon as tokens hit the market. XRP Tundra addresses that risk with Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. The protocol applies dynamic fees that start high — about 50% — and gradually decline.

xrp-tundra-token

This makes it costly for bots or speculators to dump tokens early while directing collected fees back into staking rewards. The design transforms launch volatility into a mechanism that strengthens long-term holders instead of destabilizing them.

Security Reviews and Public Verification

In a sector where trust is often scarce, XRP Tundra has published multiple third-party reviews. The project has been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team identity has also been confirmed through Vital Block KYC.

These records allow investors to evaluate both code and leadership before committing funds — something many presales fail to provide.

Conclusion: From Infrastructure to Retail Utility

Sui continues to attract developers who value its advanced infrastructure, but XRP Tundra offers a different proposition for retail investors. Its presale provides dual tokens, discounted entry, staking rights up to 30% APY, and liquidity protections that turn trading activity into a benefit for long-term holders.

Coverage from Crypto Sister recently underlined how this combination sets Tundra apart in the current presale cycle. With $0.068 entry, $2.50 and $1.25 launch targets, and verified transparency, it represents a shift from building networks for developers to building opportunities for everyday investors.

Join the presale today to secure dual tokens and early access to Cryo Vault staking.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.261+0.13%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01088+8.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008026-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07377-22.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.000969+43.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

