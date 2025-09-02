SUI Eyes $3.90 as Supply Shrinks and Bulls Defend Crucial Support

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/02 12:01
SUI
SUI$3.2879+3.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.08%
BULLS
BULLS$553.51+102.18%

TL;DR

  • SUI is trading near $3.20 support with targets set at $3.53 and $3.90 if held.
  • A falling wedge pattern may lead to a reversal, but breakout confirmation is still missing.
  • Over 1.9M SUI removed from circulation as token burns and freezes continue rising fast.

Price Action Near Key Support

After reaching a high of $3.90 earlier in August, the token has pulled back and is currently priced around $3.18 to $3.28 (Coingecko data). Analysts are closely tracking the $3.20 support, which has held several times before.

SUI has seen multiple short-term rallies from the $3.20 area. The most recent one reached $3.53, and earlier this month, it moved as high as $3.90. Each move upward has been followed by lower highs, which may suggest weakening buying momentum.

Crypto analyst BitGuru stated that if the $3.20 level holds, “buyers could step back in, targeting $3.53 first and potentially a run toward $3.90 again.” However, he also warned that “losing $3.20 might invite deeper downside pressure.”

At present, the token is sitting just above or around this critical level. A breakdown may lead to further selling unless a quick recovery follows.

Falling Wedge Formation Signals Possible Shift

Another chart shared by Gordon shows SUI trading inside a falling wedge pattern. This structure is often linked to potential trend reversals when confirmed by a breakout.

Notably, the support level at $3.18 has held several times. In a previous wedge, the price broke out and continued higher. A similar setup is now forming.

Still, the price has not yet broken above the descending trendline. Gordon suggested a possible long-term move, stating: “We will revisit this at $10,” though no timeline was given.

The setup remains open-ended. Price must break the wedge before a new upward trend can be confirmed.

Onchain Activity Adds Supply Pressure

Data from Sui Intern shows that SUI has now passed 285 million accounts, reflecting steady network growth. At the same time, on-chain data from @eyezenhour points to over 1.9 million SUI removed from circulating supply due to burns and freezes.

According to the post, token burns are linked to gas usage and validator rewards. Freezes come from staking and system-level locks. The post added:

This reduction in float may add pressure to price over time, especially if demand continues to rise.

The post SUI Eyes $3.90 as Supply Shrinks and Bulls Defend Crucial Support appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

The tariff exemption policy triggered a positive reaction in the crypto market, with Bitcoin breaking through the resistance level of $83,000; the cryptocurrency projects in which the Trump family participated had a total book profit of nearly $1 billion; BlackRock&#39;s CEO said that the economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity could become a catalyst for cryptocurrency.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.364-1.87%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003416+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04247-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 17:17
Share
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653-3.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02643-3.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21414+1.85%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE struggles at 200-day EMA as selling pressure builds