SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:11
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14112-1.11%
SUI
SUI$3.4838-1.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007117+7.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021849-0.30%
Aug 20, 2025 at 01:37 // Price

The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines

The price of Sui (SUI) is falling below the moving average lines as it continues to trade in a range between $3.20 and $4.20.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


On the downside, SUI is expected to fall further to a low of $3.20 as the price falls below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency will fall as it trades in the bearish trend zone. However, bulls and bears are battling over prices, with the bulls trying to stop the decline above the $3.40 support level.


SUI price indicators analysis


The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines, which means that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline. The altcoin is now trading in a bearish trend, indicating a likely decline.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   


SUIUSD_(Daily Chart) - AUG.19, 2025


What is the next move for SUI?


The price of SUI has slipped below the moving average lines, which means that the altcoin is falling further into the lower price range.


On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the support level of $3.50 but below the moving average lines. If the current support level of $3.50 is breached, the altcoin will fall even lower.


SUIUSD_( 4-Hour Chart) - AUG.19, 2025




The price of Sui was above the moving average lines, although it remained in a sideways trend between $3.40 and $4.40 last week, as reported by Coinidol.com.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.losing-uptrend/

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-falls-below-low/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000008+10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Share
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01194-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Share
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients