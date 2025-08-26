Sui Foundation: Beware of fraudulent projects such as SuiPro and SuiBank that falsely claim to be "supported by the Sui Foundation."

PANews reported on August 26th that the Sui Foundation issued a security alert regarding projects called SuiPro, SuiBank, Galaxy 101, and YY, which have recently been promoting themselves as "officially supported by the Sui Foundation" at offline events and on social media platforms, potentially misleading users into participating in investment activities or related activities. The Foundation solemnly declares that these projects are not affiliated with or authorized by the Sui Foundation and may be involved in illegal fundraising or fraudulent activities. Community members are advised to remain vigilant, verify information, and verify the authenticity of activities through official channels. If you observe any suspicious activity, please report it to law enforcement and protect your personal assets.

