SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens, Boosting Total Holdings to 101.79M SUI

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 17:10
Threshold
T$0.01585-1.67%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0277+2.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06032-0.42%
SUI
SUI$3.312-1.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,829.32-0.66%

Highlights:

  • SUI Group now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after its latest purchase.
  • The company is striving to establish a first-ever transparent SUI treasury with long-term value potential.
  • SUI Group also shared positive treasury updates with some blockchain advancements.

On September 3, Nasdaq-listed firm SUI Group Holdings Limited announced that it now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after purchasing another 20 million SUI for an undisclosed price. The company shared the update in a press release amid SUI’s volatile price swings.

According to the publication, the purchase forms part of SUI Group’s efforts to establish one of the world’s leading digital asset treasuries centred on transparency and long-term value creation. The company also reiterated its commitment to expanding its SUI holdings by additional purchases of discounted locked SUI tokens, using capital raised from various fundraising programs.

Stephen Mackintosh, the investment firm’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), commented:

The purchase announcement comes a few days after the company rebranded from “Mill City Ventures III Ltd.” to “SUI Group Holdings Limited.” This rebranding also changed the company’s ticker symbol from “MCVT” to “SUIG,” as part of efforts to identify the firm as the first-ever SUI treasury company.

Treasury Statistics as SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens

SUI Group reported that as of September 2, 2025, its 101.79 million SUI holdings are worth roughly $332 million, with an average cost of $3.26 per token. The company also noted that all its tokens have been staked, generating a 2.2% yield. Despite its strong treasury position, SUI Group stock traded at 1.42 times its NAV at its September 2 closing prices.

SUI Blockchain Advancements

SUI blockchain also saw exponential growth, with over 2.7 billion transactions completed in the first half of this year. It also saw $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), exceeding $2 billion or $3.4 billion with staked tokens included. Also, the network’s validator set expanded, strengthening its security and decentralisation.

Beyond these, SUI blockchain also partnered with Alibaba, bringing its AI coding assistant to SUI Move developers. Aside from generating Move code from natural language, Alibaba AI coding assistant also offers features like real-time security checks and autocomplete. It also introduced automatic documentation, with ready-to-use templates and full integration inside ChainIDE.

SUI blockchain has also launched new products that have reshaped its ecosystem. They include Nautilus, offering verifiable off-chain computation, and SEAL, a decentralised secrets management tool.

Currently, over 5,000 BTC is stored on the SUI blockchain, while the network’s dedicated DEX, DeepBook, has smashed $100 million in 24-hour spot trading volume. Notably, Tokenised Gold (XAUm) from Matrixdock went live on the SUI blockchain, boosting its real-world asset (RWA) use cases. Meanwhile, SUI went live on Tokeo to expand its market reach.

SUI Price Jumps Slightly as SUI Group Adds Additional Tokens

In the past 24 hours, SUI surged 0.3%, trading at $3.31, with price extremes fluctuating between $3.28 and $3.40. The slight price increase spiked SUI’s market cap and fully diluted valuation to about $11.8 billion and $33.09 billion, respectively.

Source: CoinMarketCap

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.53%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04348+2.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.1514-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06034-0.24%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07708-4.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09894-0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Share

Trending News

More

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate