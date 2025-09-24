SUI Group disclosed that it holds over 105 million SUI tokens, worth nearly $360 million

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to Businesswire, SUI Group (NASDAQ: SUIG), the SUI treasury company, disclosed that it held 105,630,660 SUI tokens as of September 23rd. Based on a price of $3.40, the holdings were valued at approximately $359 million. The company also announced that it had repurchased 276,296 shares of its common stock for approximately $1.2 million.
