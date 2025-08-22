SUI Hits 4B Transaction Blocks, Is Global Scale Next?

Key Insights

Sui hits 4 billion transaction blocks, signaling nonstop network activity and continuous global-scale growth potential.

SUI trades at $3.44 with $1.05B volume, despite weekly declines and short-term selling pressure

Robinhood listing boosts SUI’s accessibility for US investors, expanding exposure and supporting long-term ecosystem growth.

The Sui blockchain has crossed the 4 billion transaction block milestone, showing continuous activity on its network. This development reflects constant block creation, with the chain running around the clock without pause. Supporters of the project describe it as proof of strong network usage.

A post from Eye Zen Hour on social media noted, “$SUI just crossed 4 BILLION total transaction blocks – nonstop, 24/7 activity powering the chain.” This milestone is being viewed as a marker of expansion, though questions remain about the pace of adoption outside its current user base.

Current Market Performance

At the time of reporting, the price of SUI is $3.44. The token recorded a 1% decline in the past 24 hours and a 10% decline over the past seven days. The 24-hour trading volume stood at $1.05 billion, showing that trading activity remains active despite the weekly drop.

Price action over the past week has been volatile, with SUI failing to maintain higher levels after touching resistance. The declines suggest short-term selling pressure, though daily trading volume continues to reflect high participation from traders and investors.

Technical Position and Breakout Retest

Chart analysis shows that SUI recently broke out of a macro triangle structure and is now testing old resistance as support. The weekly chart places immediate support between $3.40 and $3.46, while higher resistance sits near $4.78. Holding this support area could allow the network to stabilize before making another upward attempt.

Rekt Capital commented that SUI “is still in the post-breakout retest phase in an attempt to fully confirm the breakout.” The confirmation of this level remains a key point of focus for both traders and long-term holders watching the market.

Broader Ecosystem and New Access

Source: Rekt Capital

SUI’s recent listing on Robinhood has increased its availability to US-based investors. The addition to the trading platform broadens exposure to the token and may introduce it to a larger retail audience. Increased accessibility could play a role in maintaining network growth and liquidity

With over 4 billion blocks already processed, the network’s constant activity raises questions about its potential reach. Eye Zen Hour added, “Next stop: global scale,” suggesting optimism around SUI’s expansion. Whether this milestone converts into wider adoption will depend on sustained demand and continued ecosystem development.