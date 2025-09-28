Key Insights:

SUI defends $3.10 support, with traders watching for a rebound toward $3.30–$3.50 resistance.

Analysts note past rallies to $3.68 and $3.90, setting possible upside targets if support holds.

Breakdown below $3.10 could lead toward $2.58, aligning with 200 SMA as next support zone.

SUI Holds Key Support, Next Stop $3.68?

The price of Sui (SUI) was trading at $3.14, reflecting a 2.12% decline over the past 24 hours. Weekly performance has shown a sharper drop, with SUI down by 14.50% in the last seven days. Trading activity remains high, with a 24-hour volume of $542,059,990, showing that the token continues to attract interest despite the recent correction.

Market participants are watching closely as SUI consolidates near a critical support level at $3.10. Traders note that this price has acted as a defense zone where buyers have stepped in to slow further declines. The ability of the market to hold above this point will be important in shaping short-term direction.

Technical Structure and Support Levels

On shorter-time frames, SUI recently rebounded from the $3.10 zone, moving back toward the current $3.20 range. Analysts point out that this area has been tested several times, reinforcing its role as a strong floor for price action. A move above $3.30 to $3.50 would be the first step for buyers to attempt recovery toward higher levels.

Looking at previous patterns, rallies have extended toward $3.68 in late August and $3.90 in mid-September. These levels are being monitored as potential upside targets if current support holds.

One analyst remarked,

Broader Chart Outlook

Source: BitGuru/x

On the three-day chart, SUI is described as being at a key range low after extended consolidation. If price fails to maintain current levels, the next major support is near $2.58, which aligns with the 200-day simple moving average. This area is around 20% lower than the present price and is seen as a possible zone for stronger buyer interest.

Market observers caution that “a breakdown here could trigger a notable drop.” Such a move may create selling pressure as traders react to the loss of a key floor. At the same time, some see this area as an opportunity for accumulation if price stabilizes.

Outlook for Traders

Momentum indicators such as the relative strength index (RSI) are showing signs of weakness, with values pointing lower. This suggests that buyers may be losing momentum in the short term. A move above $3.30–$3.50 would be needed to shift focus back to recovery levels.

At press time, the key zone to monitor remained $3.10. If defended, prices could gradually build toward $3.68 and $3.90. A breakdown, however, would increase the risk of a test toward $2.58, where market sentiment may change again.