Sui Joins Google’s AP2 Payments Protocol as Token Tests $3.62

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 09:08
  • Sui partners with Google’s AP2 to enable secure AI-driven programmable payments
  • Rising SUI price momentum shows strong trading volume and institutional interest
  • Analysts forecast long-term downside despite near-term optimism in Sui’s outlook

Sui has become a launch partner for Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), an open standard that allows AI agents to send payments securely on behalf of users. 

The tie-up underscores how programmable payments, privacy-focused identity, and automated commerce are converging. For traders, this puts Sui on the map as one of the first networks backing a payments standard that could shape the AI-driven economy. 

The Technology Behind Sui’s Pitch

Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, has built the Sui Stack to deliver near-instant programmable payments, settling in under 400 milliseconds. 

The stack also integrates Walrus, a decentralized storage layer with provenance, and Move-based smart contracts that allow fine-grained access control. 

One key feature is zkLogin, which provides privacy-preserving digital identity for AI agents. That lets autonomous systems act on behalf of users while shielding sensitive data. 

Related: SUI Price Gains 8.8% as Co-Founder Calls Scale Larger Than Solana

In practice, it means secure payments, programmable access, and micropayments flowing across open marketplaces without the need for ads or rigid licensing contracts.

SUI Traders Eye $3.62 Breakout

While the tech partnership sets a long-term tone, Sui’s price is also seeing action. The token climbed 1.91% in the past 24 hours to $3.58, with support forming near $3.52 and resistance being tested at $3.62. A clean break above resistance could invite fresh buying and push sentiment higher.

Market data shows 24-hour trading volume up 11% to $1.08 billion, while market cap stands at $12.79 billion on a circulating supply of 3.56 billion tokens. That uptick in liquidity signals both retail and institutional traders are leaning in.

Related: Mysten Labs’ SEC Talks Spark SUI Price Outlook With Breakout Targets at $3.80–$4.60

Indicators and Future Outlook

Technical indicators show mixed signals. The MACD remains in positive territory, suggesting continued upward momentum, while the RSI at 51.53 reflects a neutral stance. This balance indicates room for both gains and pullbacks depending on broader market conditions.

Long-term projections remain cautious, with Coincodex analysts forecasting a potential price range of $2.58 to $2.76 by December 2025. If accurate, this would represent a decline from current prices, despite short-term optimism. However, investors could still secure gains if market corrections occur sooner than expected.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sui-becomes-google-launch-partner-ap2-payments-protocol-token-price-near-breakout/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
