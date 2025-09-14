SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 22:31
SUI
SUI$3.6575-3.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012078-0.22%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005931-2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017686+5.49%
Sep 14, 2025 at 13:21 // Price

The price of Sui has risen above the moving average lines although it remains in a sideways trend below $4.40, as Coinidol.com reports.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


The sideways trend has been ongoing since the 10th of May. The altcoin is currently trading above the $3.20 support and below the $4.40 resistance level.


Today’s upward trend came to an end at a high of $3.88. Since August 14, as Coinidol.com reported, buyers have struggled to keep the price above the $4.00 mark. SUI will rise above the $4.40 high if the current barrier is breached. The crypto price will continue to range if the current barrier is not breached. At the moment, SUI is at $3.77.


Technical indicators


  • Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



  • Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   

Sui price indicators analysis


The price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the upward moving average lines, indicating an uptrend. The 21-day SMA is higher than the 50-day SMA, indicating that the value of the cryptocurrency is rising. SUI will fall if the 21-day SMA support is not reached.




SUI/USD chart – September 14, 2025


What is the next move for Sui?


SUI is rising but has paused below the $3.90 high. Since September 13, the altcoin has been fluctuating below the $3.90 level and above the moving average lines. SUI will rise if the 21-day SMA support holds and reaches its previous high of $4.40. Selling pressure will return if the bears break the 21-day SMA support.




SUI/USD 4-hours chart – September 14, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-maintains-range/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.72%
OP
OP$0.7753-5.95%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002925+0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Share
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Share
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa