Sui Network Partners With Google, Analyst Predicts 150-200% Price Pump

TLDR:

Sui joins Google’s AP2 launch, bringing programmable crypto payments and privacy-first identity to AI-powered agents.

AP2 supports over 60 partners, including PayPal and Salesforce, creating a standardized way for agents to transact securely.

SUI trades at $3.59 with slight weekly gains as traders eye a potential breakout from historically tight Bollinger Bands.

Past similar setups triggered major SUI rallies, fueling speculation about a 150-200% price move in the near term.

Sui is stepping into the spotlight. The blockchain network has partnered with Google to launch the Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2). The new standard aims to let AI-powered agents make secure payments without human intervention.

The collaboration also focuses on privacy-first identity and programmable transactions. For crypto investors, this could be a big step toward automated commerce.

What AP2 Brings To Crypto Payments

AP2 is designed to allow autonomous AI agents to send and receive payments on behalf of users.

According to Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, this open standard was originally developed within the Sui ecosystem. The company said AP2 offers programmable payment rails, sub-400ms transaction finality, and support for decentralized storage through Walrus.

MartyParty, a crypto analyst, explained that the protocol is backed by over 60 merchants and financial players, including PayPal and Salesforce.

He added that AP2 creates a traceable audit trail, making automated purchases safer. The focus is on giving agents the ability to handle subscriptions, paywalls, and direct transactions without friction.

Sui’s Move-based architecture allows fast, asset-oriented transactions that fit well with agent-led commerce. The network also supports privacy-preserving identity through zkLogin, helping users stay in control of their data. This focus on programmable and secure payments is what made Sui an official launch partner for Google’s initiative.

Mysten Labs added that today’s internet is “unfriendly to bots that act,” but AP2 will change that by giving agents the tools to execute real-world actions safely. This shift could lead to new marketplaces for access control, licensing, and content monetization.

SUI Price Action And Market Reaction

The market has been watching SUI closely since the news dropped. Per CoinGecko data, SUI trades at $3.59, up 2.69% in the last 24 hours. Its weekly gain sits at 1.12%, showing steady movement.

CryptoBullet, a trader on X, pointed out that SUI’s Bollinger Bands on the weekly chart are at their tightest levels ever. He said similar setups in December 2023 and September 2024 led to 250% and 404% rallies. He expects a potential 150-200% price move if history repeats.

With AP2 now live, traders are speculating whether demand for SUI will grow as agentic commerce expands. If adoption picks up, this could bring more network usage and fee revenue. The coming weeks will show if SUI’s price can break higher from its current range.

The post Sui Network Partners With Google, Analyst Predicts 150-200% Price Pump appeared first on Blockonomi.