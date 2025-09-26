The post Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Summary SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h. Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning. New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%. Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion. This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones. New partnerships drive long-term use cases Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence. On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices. A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector. Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol… The post Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Summary SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h. Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning. New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%. Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion. This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones. New partnerships drive long-term use cases Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence. On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices. A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector. Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol…

Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 16:48
SUI
SUI$3.0864-4.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+3.86%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004074-2.30%
1
1$0.008788-35.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5644-14.02%

Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength.

Summary

  • SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h.
  • Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning.
  • New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption.

Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%.

Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion.

This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones.

New partnerships drive long-term use cases

Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence.

On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices.

A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector.

Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol earlier this month. This system opens up new use cases in DeFi, IoT, and enterprise automation by enabling AI agents to make payments on their own.

Sui price technical analysis

On the daily chart, SUI is trading close to the lower Bollinger band at $3.13, indicating oversold conditions. The relative strength index at 38 is near the oversold zone, while the Stochastic RSI and Williams %R both indicate possible buy conditions.

Sui daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

All of the major SMAs and EMAs, from the 10-day ($3.38) to the 200-day ($3.20), flash sell signals, a bearish sign. Momentum and MACD indicators also lean bearish, showing the trend is still weak.

In the short term, holding above $3.10 support is critical. The $2.90–$3.00 range might be the next target if there is a breakdown. On the upside, the first indication of a potential rebound would be the recovery of the 20-day SMA around $3.46.

Source: https://crypto.news/sui-price-tests-support-traders-eye-recovery-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7038-4.05%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829-2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.29%
Union
U$0.010688+7.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06154-0.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion