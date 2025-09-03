SUI Price Tightens Range as Traders Eye Breakout Above $3.60

TLDR :

SUI price bounces off $3.00-$3.10 support, showing steady buyer demand in the crypto market.

Price remains capped at $3.50-$3.60 resistance, signaling potential breakout once pressure peaks.

Falling wedge pattern compresses price action, hinting at an imminent move higher for SUI.

If resistance flips, measured targets suggest SUI could reach $4.50 in the coming sessions.

SUI is trading in a narrowing range, showing strong support and growing pressure for a breakout. The token has been bouncing consistently off its lower trendline, forming a base that traders are closely monitoring.

Sellers are limiting upward movement, keeping price contained within a falling wedge pattern.

Analysts suggest that the next few price moves will determine if SUI can flip resistance into support. The market is currently watching for confirmation above the $3.60 level before committing to new positions.

Support Holds as SUI Coils in a Falling Wedge

According to technical analysis shared by Bitcoinsensus, SUI is coiling tightly within a falling wedge, a pattern that often signals an eventual breakout.

The lower trendline, near $3.00 to $3.10, has tested multiple times and held strong, showing clear demand at these levels. Each bounce reinforces the base, suggesting buyers are stepping in steadily.

As price compresses, pressure builds, which could trigger a sharp upward movement once resistance is breached. Traders view the consistent support as a critical point for timing entries.

The upper trendline, hovering between $3.50 and $3.60, has capped gains repeatedly, showing that sellers remain active. This resistance zone is the critical barrier for SUI to flip before any upward surge.

Analysts are watching volume and momentum for signs of a breakout. If SUI overcomes this level, early targets range from $4.00 to $4.10, based on the measured move of the wedge pattern. The key will be a clean break above $3.60 with follow-through buying.

Breakout Targets and Price Outlook for SUI

If SUI flips resistance into support, technical patterns suggest targets could rise further toward $4.50. This range represents the potential upside measured from the wedge’s width and pressure buildup.

Traders often consider such patterns reliable indicators when support is strong and pressure accumulates. While indicators are not explicitly shown, the wedge formation itself provides a clear framework for traders tracking potential moves.

Market watchers emphasize that breakout confirmation is crucial before entering positions. If SUI fails to breach resistance, it could continue oscillating within the wedge. The next few sessions will be critical in deciding whether momentum shifts in favor of buyers.

Close observation of price action near the apex of the wedge will guide trading strategies.

