SUI Remains Stable Above $3.20

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:18
Aug 26, 2025 at 12:17

The price of Sui (SUI) has fallen below the moving average lines after a setback at $4.40.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


The altcoin sank to $3.35 before recovering. Since the rally on July 15, the cryptocurrency has traded in a narrow range between $3.20 and $4.40, as Coinidol.com reported.


Today, on August 26, the cryptocurrency is rising as it remains above the lower price range of $3.20. On the upside, SUI will gain momentum as buyers push the price above the moving average lines. The altcoin will rise to its previous high of $4.40.


However, if the buyers fail to sustain the price above the moving average lines, the altcoin will fall and return to its current support at $3.20. Currently, the price of SUI stands at $3.40.

SUI price indicators analysis


The price of the cryptocurrency has fallen below the 21-day and 50-day SMAs. The moving averages have remained horizontal, indicating a sideways trend. There are candlestick wicks pointing to $4.40. This indicates high selling pressure at the resistance zone.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   




What is the next move for SUI?


The price of SUI moves sideways, and falls above the lower price level of $3.20. SUI will fall to a low of $2.29 if the bears break through the $3.20 support level.


On the other hand, if the current support of $3.20 holds, the uptrend will resume. However, buyers will come up against moving average lines that stand in the way of a price rise.




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-remains-stable/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
