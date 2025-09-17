Sui (SUI) Price: Technical Pattern From Previous 400% Rally Reappears on Charts

TLDR

Bollinger Bands on SUI’s chart are at their tightest point ever, similar to patterns before previous major rallies

Previous instances of this pattern led to 253% and 404% price increases

Market analyst CryptoBullet suggests potential for 150-200% rally, possibly reaching $6-$8

Technical indicators show SUI has already bounced from the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level

The mid-line of the Bollinger Bands has been reclaimed, showing early strength

Sui’s price chart is showing a familiar pattern that has preceded massive rallies in the past. The cryptocurrency’s Bollinger Bands, which measure market volatility, have compressed to their tightest point in history, potentially signaling an upcoming price explosion.

Market analyst CryptoBullet recently highlighted this pattern on Sui’s chart. When prices consolidate into such a narrow range, it often precedes a major price movement.

This isn’t the first time SUI has displayed this pattern. In December 2023, SUI traded sideways before surging by more than 253%, reaching new highs by March 2024.

A similar setup appeared in September 2024, which then led to an even more impressive rally of over 404% in the months that followed.

Now in September 2025, the same technical pattern has emerged again, catching the attention of traders and investors alike.

Understanding the Technical Indicators

Sui Price on CoinGecko

Bollinger Bands function like a spring in market analysis. When they compress, energy builds up for an eventual release.

For SUI, the Bollinger Band Width (BBW) indicator has reached the same level (63) that preceded the previous rallies.

CryptoBullet noted that SUI has already reclaimed the mid-line of the Bands, which is considered an early sign of strength.

The chart also displays clear Fibonacci retracement levels, with SUI bouncing strongly from the 0.618 zone.

These previous rallies followed a similar structure – first a retracement, then a strong upward movement.

This repeating pattern makes the current setup less like random market behavior and more like a predictable price rhythm.

Price Potential for SUI

If history repeats itself, CryptoBullet suggests SUI could see another rally of 150% to 200%.

This would potentially push Sui’s price to between $6 and $8, mirroring its past explosive runs.

While no one can predict future price movements with certainty, the technical similarities to previous rallies have generated interest among traders.

Some analysts have compared this pattern to Solana’s early days, when similar technical signals often came before surprising price increases.

SUI has demonstrated its ability to produce sharp rallies after periods of extreme volatility compression.

The fact that this compression has now returned, at its tightest point ever, has amplified market anticipation.

CryptoBullet’s analysis doesn’t guarantee outcomes but highlights a technical signal that has previously played out successfully in SUI’s price history.

The Sui price has already shown strength by bouncing from key support levels, suggesting buyers are stepping in at these prices.

Trading volume has begun to increase as more investors notice the potential setup forming on the charts.

For now, all eyes are on whether SUI will follow its historical pattern and produce another significant price rally in the coming months.

The post Sui (SUI) Price: Technical Pattern From Previous 400% Rally Reappears on Charts appeared first on Blockonomi.