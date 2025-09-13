Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands

TLDR :

Flipside now supports Sui, letting users explore on-chain data using natural language queries with no SQL required.

Users can identify data gaps and refine questions, turning Flipside into a tool for deeper ecosystem research.

The feature offers free access to activity trends, flows, and behaviors shaping the Sui blockchain network.

Sui Foundation confirmed Flipside will soon roll out “Journeys” to reward users for asking better questions.

Understanding Sui has just gotten easier. The Sui Foundation announced that Flipside now supports the network, making ecosystem data more accessible than ever.

Users no longer need technical skills to analyze blockchain activity. They can simply ask questions in plain language and receive structured results. This update opens the door for researchers, developers, and crypto users to see what is happening on Sui without building custom dashboards.

Flipside Brings Sui Data to Everyone

In a blog post, the Sui Foundation said the integration removes a key barrier for anyone interested in on-chain analysis.

Flipside allows users to type a question, get an answer, and even review blind spots in the data. This includes spotting missing flows like centralized exchange movements or wrapped asset activity. The tool can then suggest ways to expand the query for a clearer picture.

Sui’s partnership with Flipside means researchers can now set rules that automatically check each result for gaps. This feature encourages deeper exploration and prevents surface-level conclusions.

The foundation said this approach makes Flipside more than just a query platform, framing it as a way to think critically about the ecosystem.

Why It Matters for the Crypto Community

Making blockchain data easy to read provides the community with better visibility into the activity shaping Sui’s growth. It helps users understand what tokens are moving where, how assets are bridged, and how liquidity flows. This can guide builders and researchers as they plan new projects.

The foundation confirmed that Flipside will soon launch “Journeys” on Sui. These guided quests will reward users for asking sharper questions and uncovering more meaningful insights. This move could encourage community-driven research and create a more informed user base.

Sui’s collaboration with Flipside reflects a growing trend of making blockchain data open and accessible for easy exploration. For crypto investors and developers, that could mean faster feedback loops and a better understanding of market behavior.

The post Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands appeared first on Blockonomi.