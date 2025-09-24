The post Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 23, 2025 01:49 Sui’s storage fund strategically reduces SUI supply, enhancing scarcity and sustainability through permanent and temporary removal of tokens, aligning network growth with long-term value. Sui’s storage fund is a pivotal component of its blockchain network, transforming every transaction into a catalyst for both sustainability and scarcity, according to Sui Foundation. This mechanism is designed to permanently remove tokens from circulation, while also covering the long-term costs of onchain data storage. Understanding Sui’s Storage Fund The storage fund is a reserve of SUI tokens that subsidizes the long-term storage of data on the Sui network. It is distributed across active validators in proportion to their stake, generating rewards that alleviate the storage burden. This system ensures that the cost of maintaining data is borne by those who need it, thus bolstering the sustainability of Sui’s infrastructure. When users create or modify objects, they pay a storage fee comprising two parts: a refundable deposit, which is returned if the object is deleted or reduced in size, and a non-refundable fee, which is permanently absorbed by the storage fund, removing that portion of SUI from circulation indefinitely. The Deflationary Impact The design of Sui’s storage fund is a robust deflationary mechanism. Non-refundable storage fees ensure that part of every transaction’s payment is permanently held in the fund, while mutable and immutable object deposits keep significant amounts of SUI locked away. The immutable deposits, in particular, mean that the fees and deposits for these objects are never returned, effectively removing them from active circulation. Moreover, as the decentralized storage network Walrus gains traction, each stored blob creates a mutable object on Sui, further drawing SUI into the storage fund. This dynamic creates additional deflationary pressure as the adoption of both… The post Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 23, 2025 01:49 Sui’s storage fund strategically reduces SUI supply, enhancing scarcity and sustainability through permanent and temporary removal of tokens, aligning network growth with long-term value. Sui’s storage fund is a pivotal component of its blockchain network, transforming every transaction into a catalyst for both sustainability and scarcity, according to Sui Foundation. This mechanism is designed to permanently remove tokens from circulation, while also covering the long-term costs of onchain data storage. Understanding Sui’s Storage Fund The storage fund is a reserve of SUI tokens that subsidizes the long-term storage of data on the Sui network. It is distributed across active validators in proportion to their stake, generating rewards that alleviate the storage burden. This system ensures that the cost of maintaining data is borne by those who need it, thus bolstering the sustainability of Sui’s infrastructure. When users create or modify objects, they pay a storage fee comprising two parts: a refundable deposit, which is returned if the object is deleted or reduced in size, and a non-refundable fee, which is permanently absorbed by the storage fund, removing that portion of SUI from circulation indefinitely. The Deflationary Impact The design of Sui’s storage fund is a robust deflationary mechanism. Non-refundable storage fees ensure that part of every transaction’s payment is permanently held in the fund, while mutable and immutable object deposits keep significant amounts of SUI locked away. The immutable deposits, in particular, mean that the fees and deposits for these objects are never returned, effectively removing them from active circulation. Moreover, as the decentralized storage network Walrus gains traction, each stored blob creates a mutable object on Sui, further drawing SUI into the storage fund. This dynamic creates additional deflationary pressure as the adoption of both…

Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:43
SUI
SUI$3.3549-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016122-4.23%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+0.38%
FUND
FUND$0.02705+26.22%
Particl
PART$0.1966-1.10%


Caroline Bishop
Sep 23, 2025 01:49

Sui’s storage fund strategically reduces SUI supply, enhancing scarcity and sustainability through permanent and temporary removal of tokens, aligning network growth with long-term value.





Sui’s storage fund is a pivotal component of its blockchain network, transforming every transaction into a catalyst for both sustainability and scarcity, according to Sui Foundation. This mechanism is designed to permanently remove tokens from circulation, while also covering the long-term costs of onchain data storage.

Understanding Sui’s Storage Fund

The storage fund is a reserve of SUI tokens that subsidizes the long-term storage of data on the Sui network. It is distributed across active validators in proportion to their stake, generating rewards that alleviate the storage burden. This system ensures that the cost of maintaining data is borne by those who need it, thus bolstering the sustainability of Sui’s infrastructure.

When users create or modify objects, they pay a storage fee comprising two parts: a refundable deposit, which is returned if the object is deleted or reduced in size, and a non-refundable fee, which is permanently absorbed by the storage fund, removing that portion of SUI from circulation indefinitely.

The Deflationary Impact

The design of Sui’s storage fund is a robust deflationary mechanism. Non-refundable storage fees ensure that part of every transaction’s payment is permanently held in the fund, while mutable and immutable object deposits keep significant amounts of SUI locked away. The immutable deposits, in particular, mean that the fees and deposits for these objects are never returned, effectively removing them from active circulation.

Moreover, as the decentralized storage network Walrus gains traction, each stored blob creates a mutable object on Sui, further drawing SUI into the storage fund. This dynamic creates additional deflationary pressure as the adoption of both Sui and Walrus increases.

Current Statistics and Future Implications

As of now, the storage fund holds approximately 1.95 million SUI. Over the past two years since the mainnet launch, about 700,000 SUI have been permanently removed from circulation, with another 1.2 million effectively frozen. This significant deflationary impact is expected to grow stronger with an expanding user base and application development.

Sustainable Scarcity and Network Growth

The capped supply of SUI means that the storage fund continually applies downward pressure on the available token supply. This structural feature ensures that every transaction, NFT mint, and contract deployment contributes to the scarcity of SUI by either locking or permanently removing tokens from circulation.

Through this self-reinforcing loop, Sui’s growth funds its sustainability while also enhancing scarcity. This allows Sui to scale without increasing storage costs for validators, benefiting token holders through a system that continuously removes SUI from circulation.

Unique Positioning of Sui

Sui’s storage fund is more than a technical aspect of its tokenomics; it is integral to driving scarcity and sustainability. By tying storage fees directly to usage, it ensures that network growth naturally results in deflationary pressure, setting Sui apart from other blockchains.

With nearly 2 million SUI already locked and close to 700,000 permanently removed, the deflationary nature of SUI is evident. This mechanism, embedded within the network’s core, aligns scalability, sustainability, and value creation in a manner unmatched by other blockchain technologies.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/suis-storage-fund-driving-deflation-sustainability-blockchain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0.03529+3.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724-15.24%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2872-4.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+9.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.008834+3.21%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00142-1.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.05978-0.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month