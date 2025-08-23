Sunny Mining Launches Weekend Bonus Contracts to Boost Crypto Earnings

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 02:09
Bitcoin
BTC$116,986.97+3.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01985+3.70%
GET
GET$0.01+0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10228+2.35%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003607+2.70%
bitcoin-cloud-mining2

As digital assets gain increasing attention, more and more cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to achieve stable short-term returns without having to frequently monitor the market in the face of market fluctuations.

Sunny Mining has launched the “Weekend Welfare Contract” to provide users with a convenient investment method, allowing them to easily obtain returns on weekends and enjoy the advantages of simple operation and flexible participation.

AD 4nXdSmdbb6md6REK5O6A7eFr3hugXbEThkQ6I65JcBBDG4DuvomZYnrPj9kY8htVgWa 7WUtVhN5obfpiBWgK7ujJzitJeOfh GewJW3yR98zh3zDzSK28aTYJLxIaEuhFspjer7ai0zQcbHk6RVE7 o?key=TrxOwENb Wr2 9oN4b7y A

Sunny Mining Weekend Bonus Contract Overview

Sunny Mining’s “Weekend Bonus Contract” is designed specifically for cryptocurrency users. Users only need to use their mobile phones to remotely start contracts and invest in digital assets to easily obtain higher short-term returns on weekends. No technology or equipment is required, which greatly lowers the threshold for participation.

Weekend Bonus Contract Advantages

High Yield: Weekend contracts offer shorter periods and higher returns, providing opportunities for higher returns compared to regular contracts.

Low threshold to participate: No mining machine or complex configuration is required, just register and you can get a $15 bonus.

Cash Incentive: Purchase contracts and receive additional cash bonuses ranging from $100 to $2,500, further increasing user returns.

Asset security: The Sunny Mining platform adopts multiple security measures, and the profit settlement is transparent and reliable.

Steady value-added: Optimized contract structure helps users achieve more controllable profit growth in volatile markets.

How to participate in the weekend benefits contract

It is very simple to participate in the Sunny Mining Weekend Bonus Contract:


1. Log in to the Sunny Mining platform and register an account. New users will receive an instant $15 bonus.

2. Fund your Sunny Mining contracts using BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, or other major cryptocurrencies.

3. Choose a weekend bonus contract or other contract that suits you.

4. Wait for the daily settlement of the contract to enjoy stable returns and receive additional cash rewards.

Weekend Bonus Contract Examples

Sunny Mining offers three types of weekend bonus contracts to meet different user needs:

Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($3,000): Receive a $100 cash bonus upon purchase.

Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($10,000): Receive a $500 cash bonus upon purchase.

Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($35,000): Receive a $2,500 cash bonus upon purchase.

AD 4nXexXBM3xJZedDWMpKji5jwZHGD4rtqfNXw y6wzn9CpWf8X FMImLYVZRN 2 V6znDgPYoLr gWG7g2q61A0wxU5QT7mcdbHuIp1y902H9XSWyvP CrwclFWePNyjRZXfr1JyEPhuiBeF8At2fQ3us?key=TrxOwENb Wr2 9oN4b7y A

In addition to weekend bonus contracts, Sunny Mining also provides users with a variety of basic and long-term income contracts:

Trial Contract: $100 investment, 2-day contract, daily return $4, total return $100+$8

BTC Basic Contract: $600 investment, 7-day contract, daily return $7.5, total return $600+$37.5

BTC Enhanced Contract: $5,200 investment, 21-day contract, daily return $78, total return $5,200+$1,638

For more contract details, please visit the Sunny Mining website

Sunny Mining’s cloud mining is designed to serve more people

Sunny Mining Cloud Mining is suitable for different types of users:

New users: No equipment or experience required, just register and participate in cloud mining for free.

Retail investors: Small investments are a low barrier to entry into the crypto market.

Passive income people: get continuous income through automatic mining.

Mobile phone users: Use your mobile device to track your progress anytime, anywhere.

Invited users: Have a wide social network following and are willing to promote links to earn additional rewards.

Sunny Mining: Making Digital Asset Growth Easier

Whether you’re a cryptocurrency newbie, a part-time investor, or a seasoned user seeking steady growth, Sunny Mining offers secure, convenient, and intelligent cloud mining contract services.

Log in to the Sunny Mining platform to learn more about digital asset growth opportunities and begin your smart investment journey.

Visit now: www.sunnymining.com

Email: [email protected]

App download: https://www.sunnymining.com/download/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Share
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts