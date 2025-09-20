TLDR SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth. The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value. SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies. Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem. SunPerp, a [...] The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth. The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value. SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies. Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem. SunPerp, a [...] The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.

SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:46
TLDR

  • SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth.
  • The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value.
  • SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies.
  • Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem.

SunPerp, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual contracts on the TRON blockchain, has announced that it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens. This buyback strategy aims to reduce the token supply and potentially increase its value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment.

The $SUN token serves as the native governance and utility token for Sun.io, the DeFi platform built on the TRON network. SunPerp’s decision is the latest in a series of similar buyback initiatives by projects within the TRON ecosystem, including SunPump. These programs aim to reduce token supply and create price pressure by using protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens.

SunPerp’s Commitment to the Buyback Strategy

This move by SunPerp follows in the footsteps of other TRON projects that have successfully implemented buyback strategies to enhance token value and liquidity. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has been behind several similar initiatives. In 2021, TRON allocated billions of $SUN tokens as mining rewards to increase liquidity and participation in its DeFi ecosystem.

With over 50% of global USDT transactions passing through the TRON network, SunPerp is positioning itself as a key player in the blockchain space. The exchange’s buyback program is a direct response to the growing demand for decentralized financial products and the increasing interest in the TRON network.

SunPerp’s buyback initiative is designed to benefit long-term holders of $SUN tokens. By consistently purchasing and burning tokens, SunPerp aims to reduce the circulating supply, which, in turn, could lead to an increase in the token’s value.

A History of Token Buybacks in the TRON Ecosystem

The concept of token buybacks is not new within the TRON ecosystem. In fact, several TRON-related projects have embraced similar initiatives. For instance, SunPump has also committed to using its protocol earnings to buy and burn tokens, driving up scarcity and value for holders.

This approach is consistent with the strategy used by Justin Sun in the past, particularly with $SUN tokens.

Justin Sun’s involvement in token buybacks has been seen as an effort to stabilize and grow the TRON network. As the founder of TRON, Sun has consistently pushed for DeFi adoption, and these token buybacks are part of that larger strategy. In 2021, the allocation of billions of $SUN tokens as rewards was a key tactic used to incentivize participation in the DeFi ecosystem.

SunPerp’s Long-Term Vision for $SUN Token

The announcement comes at a time when the demand for decentralized financial products is growing rapidly. As the TRON network processes a large percentage of the global USDT transactions, platforms like SunPerp are playing a crucial role in the blockchain ecosystem.

The goal of SunPerp’s buyback strategy is to reduce the supply of $SUN tokens and increase demand through its unique market position.

Justin Sun’s support for SunPerp and its buyback initiative has already drawn attention to the exchange’s potential in the decentralized finance space. Actually, breaking the silence, he said,

“Today [SunPerp] is rotating its chief customer support role, and I’ll be taking it on for a day. Sunperp has just entered public beta, so feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way.”

 

The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.

