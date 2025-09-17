Superform Raises $1.4M Echo Community Round Led by Polymer Pals and Launches Early Access for v2

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:41
Echo
ECHO$0.03911-2.32%
Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 44451 PM 1758055501DuG4Jc7igC

New York, New York, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire

  • The first product launch from this roadmap is Desktop v2, a redesigned browser experience that makes onchain saving and earning as simple as online banking. 
  • With additional participation from Tachyon and Tea Club, the round sold out in 4 seconds, one of the fastest deals to close on Echo.

Superform Labs, the easiest way to grow, trade, and move your money onchain, has completed a $1.4 million community round on Echo, led by the “Polymer Pals” group. Allocations in the round were filled in under four seconds, marking one of the fastest community raises on the Echo platform to date. Participants in the round included community members from Polymer Labs, Tea Club, and Tachyon.

The funds raised are intended to accelerate Superform’s roadmap, creating products that bridge the gap between DeFi and mainstream financial tools, cementing Superform as the default consumer touchpoint for onchain wealth. Superform believes in and highly values the power of community and designing protocols to be user-owned.

Superform’s Desktop v2 is a major upgrade to the onchain earning experience:

  • Simplified Onboarding: Create a self-custodial smart account in seconds with social login, passkeys, and instant fiat on-ramps.
  • One-click Arbitrary Execution: Deposit, swap, stake, earn, and compose new actions across 15+ chains with a single click.
  • Cross-Chain Efficiency: Reduced transaction times and costs with integrated interoperability protocols like Polymer, Circle Gateway, and more.

The Echo community round reflects Superform’s commitment to building alongside its users, inviting them to directly participate in its growth and help shape the product roadmap.

About Superform

​Superform’s mission is to empower global consumers and institutions to manage their wealth on transparent, open, onchain rails. Anyone can save, swap, send, and earn the best returns in a single tap while keeping full control of their assets. Trusted by more than 150,000 users, Superform aggregates $50B+ across 80+ protocols so you can earn the most, easily and instantly. With SuperVaults, the best strategies are bundled into a single tap, delivering optimized yields with ease. Currently, users are earning an average APY over 9%. Superform has raised $10M in funding from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Circle Ventures, Polychain Capital, BlockTower Capital, Maven11 Capital, CMT Digital, and Arthur Hayes. 

Contact

PR Director
Kayla Gill
Serotonin
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?