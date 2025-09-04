Supersonik Completes $5 Million Seed Round, Led by a16z

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Forbes, Supersonik, an AI sales agent startup, announced the completion of a $5 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Co-founded by Daniel Carmona Serrat, Joaquim Lechà, and Pol Ruiz, Supersonik specializes in real-time, multilingual AI sales demonstrations, instantly demonstrating software functionality based on customer needs. The funding will be used to expand the US market and technical team, and the company is already working with select clients.

