Surprising Players Who Were Left Off Rosters.

As NFL teams had to trim rosters down to 53 players for the opening week, most of the players cut were not a surprise, but there were however some shocking cuts from around the NFL. Below are a few of the most notable players cut around the league.

Hunter Renfrow – Carolina Panthers

After missing all of the 2024 NFL season, Renfrow was one of the most interesting storylines of training camp as reports were mostly positive about how camp was going for his hometown team. The former pro-bowler missed all of last season with ulcerative colitis, but there was hope that he could regain form and be the elite slot receiver that he was. This cut is even more shocking given the fact that the Panthers were also about to trade Adam Thielen and a very young receiving core could use a veteran presence.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 09: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Seattle Seahawks

Seattle was hoping that the veteran Valdes-Scantling could replace DK Metcalf as their downfield threat, but a poor camp performance left the two-time superbowl champion off the roster. Even with the emergence of 5th round draft pick Tory Horton, the most shocking reason for this cut was that he had $4 million in guaranteed money that the Seahawks will just now have to eat.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dan Skipper – Detroit Lions

This one is going to sting for the Detroit Lions faithful. Skipper was really exposed when taking reps at left tackle in camp for the injured Taylor Decker. Besides being a fan favorite and considered a leader in the locker room, Skipper was heavily used in jumbo packages to support the run game in Detroit and can flex to guard if needed.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Dan Skipper #70 of the Detroit Lions competes against Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of a game at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tony Jefferson – Los Angeles Chargers

With a Pro Football Focus grade of 93.5 during the preseason, Jefferson was one of the top performers and leaders of one of the NFL’s best defenses. Jefferson was also a solid contributor on special teams. The Chargers opted to go younger at the position. Jefferson should be a quick pickup by a team in need of safety help.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 11: Tony Jefferson #23 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a fumble recovery against the Houston Texans in the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kendrick Bourne – New England Patriots

After being on the 53 man roster Tuesday, Bourne requested to be released by the Patriots on Wednesday and the team obliged his request. With the team signing Stefon Diggs in the offseason and drafting Kyle Williams in the third round of the draft, Bourne’s role was destined to be limited in the Patriots offense.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 17: Kendrick Bourne #84 of the New England Patriots scores a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kenyon Green – Philadelphia Eagles

After being drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Houston Texans and starting 23 of 27 games there, it has been a rocky road for Kenyon Green. He was traded to Philadelphia and couldn’t find his footing enough to even garner a backup role on their stout offensive line.

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 01: Kenyon Green #59 of the Houston Texans gets set against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati Bengals

With 18 NFL starts under his belt, the third round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 figured to make the Bengals squad as a backup to Joe Burrow. With decent mobility, Ridder seemed to be a good fit for a team with a poor offensive line if Burrow was ever to go down with an injury.