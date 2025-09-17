Survey Finds 54% of Firms Plan Stablecoin Adoption by 2026; Best Wallet Token Presale Nears $16M

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 22:26
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192629+0.31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04666-3.09%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22675-2.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-3.35%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005289+5.12%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02521-0.07%

Per an EY-Parthenon survey, 54% of business leaders who have yet to touch stablecoins plan to do so by 2026.

Why the change of heart? Lower transaction costs and faster cross-border payments are the main reasons organizations are turning to stablecoins.

Since crypto wallets play a key role in enabling stablecoin transactions, choosing the right one matters. One option we like is Best Wallet, thanks to its ease of use and security.

Its native token, $BEST, also deserves a shout-out. It’s close to raising nearly $16M on presale, as it supports the wallet’s developments and grants holders low gas fees.

Only 13% of Firms Use Stablecoins, But 41% Report Big Savings

The report found that, right now, only around 13% of financial institutions and  international corporations use stablecoins. One of the main reasons for them not doing so boils down to regulatory uncertainty.

Graph showing reasons behind low stablecoin adoption.

Yet, this percentage is on the rise following the passage of the GENIUS Act on July 18. It gives institutions greater regulatory clarity and, thus, confidence to move forward with adopting these digital assets.

And it’s no wonder stablecoins are attracting attention. Among current users, 41% said they’ve saved over 10% in costs compared to traditional payment methods.

The top use case for stablecoins is cross-border supplier payments, which account for 62% of implementations.

The reason is that they’re 1:1 backed by reserve assets (often the US dollar) for stability. Yet, they have faster settlement times compared to traditional international transfers.

Out of the stablecoins available, US-dollar-pegged ones are the go-to choice. $USDC is the clear frontrunner with 77%, followed by $USDT at 59%.

If these stablecoins are top of your radar, Best Wallet is a great way to manage, buy, and sell them.

Store Top Stablecoins & Cryptos on Best Wallet

Available on Google Play and iOS, the Best Wallet app is a great way to manage, buy, sell, and swap various types of cryptos while out and about.

The mobile app already supports over 1K+ assets across top chains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This includes top stablecoins like $USDC and $USDT, plus leading cryptos like $BTC, $ETH, and $BNB.

It takes pride in making crypto activities simple. Check out its built-in launchpad, for instance. It gives you access to the best crypto presales. And that’s not to mention its swap engine, which scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges to find you the best rates.

Best Wallet has its own crypto launchpad.

And all is achieved with security intact. Because Best Wallet’s non-custodial, it ensures that you, and only you, have access to your private keys.

Also helping prevent unauthorized access are extra layers of protection like 2FA, biometrics, and local encryption.

Even if you lose account access, you can rest easy knowing that you can restore your assets through encrypted cloud backups.

The app also has lots to look forward to in the pipeline, including an NFT gallery, intel market analytics, and a rewards hub.

$BEST will make this possible, as a quarter of its total token supply is set aside for product development.

Best Wallet tokenomics.

Holding $BEST also grants governance rights, reduces gas fees, and offers staking rewards at an 83% APY.

So far, $BEST has raised over $15.9M on presale, backed by three major investors ($70.2K, $91.1K, and $59K).

You can buy $BBEST for as little as $0.025655. Following the upcoming app developments, the cost could increase to $0.072 this year, making now a great time to join before it possibly spikes by over 180%.

Want to learn more? Check out our Best Wallet guide.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/stablecoin-adoption-rises-best-wallet-nears-16m

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?