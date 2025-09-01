Survey: WLFI small holders sell with a target price of $0.47, large holders target price of $1

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Jinshi, in a Discord group survey of holders of at least 1 million WLFI tokens, many small holders indicated they would sell if the price reached 47 cents. Group operator Vincent Deriu revealed that large holders were targeting a price above $1. Many planned to sell only a portion of their 20% holdings—perhaps to purchase desirable items. Holder Bruno Ver stated he intended to sell approximately 10% of his holdings once trading began. He predicted the token price could reach 35 to 50 cents. "I'll definitely use it for family purchases," he revealed. "I've already told my wife I'm going on a cruise in September."

