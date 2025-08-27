Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 22:00
SUI
SUI$3.4801+2.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126-0.07%
photo 2025 08 27 15 13 51 1756296919uHTaoCTC81

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27th, 2025, Chainwire

Swarm Network has announced that it has raised a total of $13M to build out its decentralized AI verification protocol. The funding includes $10M secured through a public Agent License Sale on Sui’s network, alongside $3M in strategic backing from investors including Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage.

The investments from Sui, Ghaf, and Brinc were secured through Swarm’s participation in the inaugural cohort of SuiHub’s Dubai-based global accelerator, which received over 630 applications from 152 countries and 2,452 cities – an acceptance rate of just 1.3%, underscoring the program’s selectivity and the strength of Swarm’s approach.

In addition to this investment, Swarm has confirmed that its public Agent License Sale has raised more than $10M. Issued on Sui’s network, Agent Licenses are the backbone of Swarm Network’s AI Agent Layer, facilitating a globally distributed verification ecosystem. Each license forms an operational key that generates daily rewards for operators who help maintain the integrity of the network.

More than 10,000 licenses have been sold so far, attesting to the significant public interest in Swarm’s agentic framework. The forthcoming release of the Agent BUIDL feature will enable license holders to customize and train their AI agents, enhancing performance and optimizing them to conduct specific verification tasks. Agent Licenses enable their holders to play an active role in building and sustaining a decentralized verification economy where accurate information becomes a shared, profitable commodity.

Commenting on Swarm, Sui Co-Founder Kostas Chalkias said: “We need some strong teams in the AI spectrum. Swarm’s whole presentation is appealing, they’re in this space of successful startups.”

Swarm has been working in close collaboration with Sui, having found a home within Sui’s steadily expanding ecosystem. Swarm was recently chosen ahead of 600 other teams as one of six startups to participate in the first cohort of the SuiHub accelerator. Its decentralized protocol that transforms raw off-chain data into verifiable onchain information has resonated with VCs, developers, and users alike, as evidenced by Rollup News, a universal AI solution for fact-checking, which has attracted over 128,000 users who have verified more than 3 million posts to date.

The platform plays a major role in accelerating Swarm’s goal of developing the infrastructure for truth in a digital age, leveraging AI-human symbiosis to enable smarter decision-making. With the support of its partners and investors, Swarm is on course to add new features to Rollup News and launch its agentic layer powered by over 10,000 license holders. Each Agent License operator is incentivized to collaborate for the collective good, fostering a transparent ecosystem in which accurate information becomes a precious commodity.

About Swarm Network

Swarm Network is a decentralized protocol that enables users to build, manage, and scale AI agent clusters and swarms without the need for code. Its blockchain-based system transforms information into verifiable, onchain claims, helping to quell misinformation and establish trust. From real-time fact-checking to establishing data integrity, Swarm is building a future where truth is a verifiable public good.

Learn more: https://swarmnetwork.ai/

Contact

Market Across
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.391+2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001828+1.44%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0148+2.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.36+2.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1261-0.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans