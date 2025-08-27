Sweden’s H100 Group nears 1k BTC with latest treasury buy

Healthtech firm H100 Group acquired an additional 46 BTC and now holds a total of 957 BTC.

Summary H100 Group acquires 46 BTC, putting its treasury holdings at 957 BTC

The firm remains active in its health technology sector, using BTC to preserve capital

Still, H100 Group did actively raise capital to fund its Bitcoin treasury

Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries remain rare in Europe, but this may be changing. On Wednesday, August 27, Swedish Healthtech firm H100 Group announced the purchase of 46 BTC, putting its total holdings at 957 BTC, valued at $108 million. The average acquisition cost of its BTC holdings is $110,500 so far, with a profit of 0.53%, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

H100 Group became Sweden’s first publicly traded company to hold Bitcoin in its treasury. Still, Bitcoin treasuries are currently not its primary focus. The firm remains a healthtech business that focuses on using AI in longevity research. Instead, the company chose to allocate a portion of its cash holdings to BTC to serve as a hedge against inflation.

Still, the company did use its Bitcoin treasury to boost its stock price and raise capital for its core business. On July 9, H100 raised $54 million via equity sales and debt to boost its Bitcoin purchases and attract new capital. So far, the markets have responded positively to the new strategy. After its first BTC treasury buy in May, shares rose by 40%.

Bitcoin treasuries are increasingly popular in Europe

While Europe is trailing behind the U.S. in crypto treasuries, the trend is slowly catching on. Namely, the France-based Blockchain Group became the first European firm to adopt a BTC treasury strategy in November 2024. Since then, the firm has accumulated 2,218 BTC, worth $246.98 million.

Currently, the semiconductor company Sequans Communications holds the largest BTC reserve among European treasury firms, with a balance of 3,170 BTC, worth about $352.89 million.