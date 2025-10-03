Swedish Lawmakers Push Plan for National Bitcoin Reserve

Bitcoin

Sweden could become the latest country to explore holding Bitcoin in its state reserves if a new parliamentary push gains traction.

Two members of the Swedish Democrats, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, have formally asked lawmakers to study the creation of a Bitcoin reserve as part of the nation’s long-term financial strategy.

Their argument is simple: gold and foreign currencies carry political and economic risks, while Bitcoin operates independently of any government. With its capped supply of 21 million coins and global liquidity, they say it could act as a hedge against inflation and a safeguard during geopolitical shocks.

A Political Opening

The proposal matters because the Swedish Democrats hold sway in the ruling coalition, giving them leverage even without a majority. Dioukarev and Perez called Bitcoin adoption part of a “digital arms race,” urging Sweden not to fall behind other governments exploring similar moves. They noted the U.S. has already begun discussing strategic reserves and suggested Sweden could even seed its own stockpile using confiscated crypto.

At present, Sweden has no official Bitcoin holdings. However, a 2024 law permits authorities to seize digital assets alongside luxury goods, creating a potential pipeline for state reserves.

Rejecting a Digital Krona

The MPs also pushed back against the idea of a central bank digital currency, asking the government to guarantee that Sweden will not rewrite its monetary laws to allow for an e-krona. While the central bank has run pilot projects since 2020, critics fear a state-issued digital currency could erode privacy and concentrate too much power in official hands.

Crypto Already Growing in Sweden

Although the government hasn’t embraced Bitcoin, the private sector is steadily expanding. More than 80 crypto firms are registered in Sweden, raising nearly $50 million in venture funding, and Bitcoin ATMs and exchanges operate legally under the supervision of the financial regulator.

Supporters say a national Bitcoin reserve would send a global signal that Sweden is committed to innovation while insulating itself from the vulnerabilities of traditional reserves. “Bitcoin is already valued higher than Tesla, Meta, and Amazon,” the MPs argued, “but it’s still only at the beginning of its journey.”

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article