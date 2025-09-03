SWIFT Boss Says Banks Won’t Trust Ripple’s Rails

By: Coindoo
2025/09/03 03:31
Threshold
T$0,01607+2,48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0006718+8,72%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0,0039+16,55%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00012014-3,58%

Banner magacoin finance

Writing on LinkedIn, Zschach dismissed Ripple’s legal survival as proof of strength, instead emphasizing that financial institutions want infrastructure free from corporate control.

Neutral Rails vs. Corporate Platforms

“Surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience,” Zschach wrote, adding that banks prefer “neutral, shared governance” rather than operating on a competitor’s rails. Unlike Ripple, SWIFT is jointly governed by thousands of member banks, a structure he argued fosters industry-wide trust.

Compliance Beyond Regulators

Zschach also challenged the idea that compliance simply means working with watchdogs. True compliance, he said, requires building systems where an entire sector agrees on common standards — something Ripple, in his view, cannot provide as a single-company solution.

Public Chains Under Fire

While acknowledging the innovation in blockchain technology, Zschach dismissed the idea that public chains alone could carry global finance. Without enforceability, privacy, and regulatory alignment, he described them as “fast engines with no cockpit.” His stance suggests traditional finance will borrow from blockchain where useful, but only on its own terms.

READ MORE:

Major Pi Network Listing News: Could This Be the Start of a Massive Comeback?

Ripple’s Decentralization Debate

Ripple maintains that the XRP Ledger is decentralized, though critics have long argued the company retains outsized influence over its ecosystem. Zschach’s comments play directly into that narrative, highlighting why banks may hesitate to adopt Ripple’s rails despite its growing regulatory wins.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SWIFT Boss Says Banks Won’t Trust Ripple’s Rails appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,59+2,71%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999-0,01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,108+44,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Bitcoin registered 1.58% gains while the S&P 500 dropped 1.48% on September 2, breaking their historical correlation pattern. Market signals point to a potential altseason beginning. The post Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down appeared first on Coinspeaker.
GAINS
GAINS$0,02645--%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 03:19
Share
Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinPost , the Japanese Financial Services Agency issued a document today, announcing that it will seriously consider transferring the regulation of crypto
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,108+44,96%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03634+0,74%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:46
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season