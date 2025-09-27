The post Swift reportedly picks Linea for multi-month interbank messaging system transition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swift has chosen Consensys-developed Linea to pilot its transition from traditional interbank messaging to blockchain-based communications, according to a Sept. 26 report by The Big Whale. A source familiar with the matter said the global banking consortium selected the Ethereum layer-2 network after months of negotiations to test how interbank on-chain messaging can replace its current centralized infrastructure. More than a dozen banks will participate in the trial, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, with the pilot examining both messaging transitions and the integration of stablecoins. A source at one of the participating banks told the report: “The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” Linea’s native token price jumped 10.6% from $0.02544 to $0.02814 within one hour of the announcement. As of press time, LINEA traded at $0.02806. The selection marks Swift’s entry into blockchain technology, following its announcement of a digital asset initiative in September 2024. The announcement cited plans to test multi-ledger Delivery-versus-Payment and Payment-versus-Payment transactions, targeting the tokenized asset market, which is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2034. Network selection rationale The source said Swift chose Linea specifically for its transaction confidentiality features, which utilize advanced cryptographic proofs. The banking consortium required blockchain solutions that maintain data protection and regulatory compliance, while offering greater speed, transparency, and programmability than traditional payment processing methods. Developed by Consensys, Linea focuses on privacy-preserving transactions through zero-knowledge proofs, addressing banks’ need to reconcile the benefits of blockchain with existing regulatory frameworks. The network’s connection to Ethereum provides established infrastructure while layer-2 technology reduces transaction costs. Swift connects over 11,000 financial institutions globally through its messaging system, processing billions of payment instructions annually. Multiple experiments The current architecture relies on multiple relays and… The post Swift reportedly picks Linea for multi-month interbank messaging system transition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swift has chosen Consensys-developed Linea to pilot its transition from traditional interbank messaging to blockchain-based communications, according to a Sept. 26 report by The Big Whale. A source familiar with the matter said the global banking consortium selected the Ethereum layer-2 network after months of negotiations to test how interbank on-chain messaging can replace its current centralized infrastructure. More than a dozen banks will participate in the trial, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, with the pilot examining both messaging transitions and the integration of stablecoins. A source at one of the participating banks told the report: “The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” Linea’s native token price jumped 10.6% from $0.02544 to $0.02814 within one hour of the announcement. As of press time, LINEA traded at $0.02806. The selection marks Swift’s entry into blockchain technology, following its announcement of a digital asset initiative in September 2024. The announcement cited plans to test multi-ledger Delivery-versus-Payment and Payment-versus-Payment transactions, targeting the tokenized asset market, which is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2034. Network selection rationale The source said Swift chose Linea specifically for its transaction confidentiality features, which utilize advanced cryptographic proofs. The banking consortium required blockchain solutions that maintain data protection and regulatory compliance, while offering greater speed, transparency, and programmability than traditional payment processing methods. Developed by Consensys, Linea focuses on privacy-preserving transactions through zero-knowledge proofs, addressing banks’ need to reconcile the benefits of blockchain with existing regulatory frameworks. The network’s connection to Ethereum provides established infrastructure while layer-2 technology reduces transaction costs. Swift connects over 11,000 financial institutions globally through its messaging system, processing billions of payment instructions annually. Multiple experiments The current architecture relies on multiple relays and…

Swift reportedly picks Linea for multi-month interbank messaging system transition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:04
LINEA
LINEA$0.02816+12.10%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03607+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013183-22.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4241+2.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07456+0.59%

Swift has chosen Consensys-developed Linea to pilot its transition from traditional interbank messaging to blockchain-based communications, according to a Sept. 26 report by The Big Whale.

A source familiar with the matter said the global banking consortium selected the Ethereum layer-2 network after months of negotiations to test how interbank on-chain messaging can replace its current centralized infrastructure.

More than a dozen banks will participate in the trial, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, with the pilot examining both messaging transitions and the integration of stablecoins.

A source at one of the participating banks told the report:

Linea’s native token price jumped 10.6% from $0.02544 to $0.02814 within one hour of the announcement. As of press time, LINEA traded at $0.02806.

The selection marks Swift’s entry into blockchain technology, following its announcement of a digital asset initiative in September 2024.

The announcement cited plans to test multi-ledger Delivery-versus-Payment and Payment-versus-Payment transactions, targeting the tokenized asset market, which is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2034.

Network selection rationale

The source said Swift chose Linea specifically for its transaction confidentiality features, which utilize advanced cryptographic proofs.

The banking consortium required blockchain solutions that maintain data protection and regulatory compliance, while offering greater speed, transparency, and programmability than traditional payment processing methods.

Developed by Consensys, Linea focuses on privacy-preserving transactions through zero-knowledge proofs, addressing banks’ need to reconcile the benefits of blockchain with existing regulatory frameworks.

The network’s connection to Ethereum provides established infrastructure while layer-2 technology reduces transaction costs.

Swift connects over 11,000 financial institutions globally through its messaging system, processing billions of payment instructions annually.

Multiple experiments

The current architecture relies on multiple relays and centralized infrastructure, creating operational dependencies that blockchain technology could streamline.

Swift has progressed through multiple blockchain experiments since announcing its digital asset strategy.

The organization launched live digital asset trials across North America, Europe, and Asia in October 2024 and completed a tokenized fund settlement pilot with UBS Asset Management and Chainlink in November of the same year.

The Linea pilot builds on Swift’s broader blockchain integration efforts, which include participation in the Bank for International Settlements’ Project Agora and collaboration with central bank digital currency initiatives.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/swift-reportedly-picks-linea-for-multi-month-interbank-messaging-system-transition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!