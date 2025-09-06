SWIFT to Enable XRP Use in Payments, Steers Clear of Issuing Assets

TLDR

SWIFT has made a clear statement that it will not issue its own digital assets. Instead, the institution confirmed its support for the integration of digital assets like XRP within its payment infrastructure. The network plans to maintain its role as a facilitator for banks and financial institutions, not as a competitor to cryptocurrencies.

SWIFT Supports XRP in Payment Integration

SWIFT clarified its position, emphasizing that it will not create digital currencies like Ripple’s XRP. The company underlined its role as a provider of network infrastructure, offering services that support various financial instruments. It stated that its main objective is not to compete with cryptocurrencies but to allow their integration into its global payment system.

“SWIFT’s focus is to provide infrastructure that can work with assets chosen by banks,” a representative stated. The organization specifically noted that it does not intend to replicate Ripple’s model. This model uses XRP for facilitating cross-border transactions via distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Although SWIFT does not plan to issue digital assets, it recognizes the increasing importance of cryptocurrencies. The network confirmed that it can accommodate cryptocurrencies like XRP within its global payments innovation (gpi) service. This means that if banks decide to adopt cryptocurrencies, they can still use SWIFT’s system to process transactions.

XRP Can Integrate with Traditional Systems

SWIFT’s decision reflects its strategy to support flexibility for its member banks. It does not dictate the type of assets they must use but provides the infrastructure to integrate any asset, including XRP. This position enables banks to make their own decisions on whether to use digital assets for settlement.

The network’s flexibility makes it possible for assets like XRP to find a role in the traditional financial system. If banks choose to adopt digital assets like XRP, they can benefit from SWIFT’s existing infrastructure. This enables the coexistence of traditional financial systems and blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments.

Ripple’s XRP, designed to enhance the efficiency of global settlements, could thus work seamlessly with SWIFT’s framework. By not issuing its own asset, SWIFT avoids direct competition with cryptocurrencies like XRP. Instead, the company positions itself as a platform that supports the integration of such digital assets.

