A major financial institution that handles around $150T in payments annually is eyeing a tokenized future. It’s SWIFT, and it plans to add a blockchain-based ledger to its global payment infrastructure.

And guess who’s helping develop the cross-payments ledger that pledges to never sleep? Over thirty major financial institutions, including JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi, and Deutsche Bank (just to name a few!).

Such a shift is bound to make crypto significantly more accessible to mainstream users. Naturally, it’s fantastic news for crypto tools like Best Wallet, as more users are bound to seek reliable ways to store their digital assets.

SWIFT Blockchain Ledger to Offer Tamper-Proof Transaction Tracking

By building the underlying blockchain network, SWIFT will enable commercial and central banks to move tokenized assets – including digital assets, stablecoins, and other regulated assets – seamlessly and securely across its payment network.

Built for interoperability and governed by smart contracts, the ledger will record, validate, and sequence transactions while connecting TradFi and DeFi.

Importantly, the ledger will serve as a real-time, tamper-resistant record of transactions and automatically enforce compliance rules.

The project is based on a conceptual prototype developed by Consensys, an Ethereum developer, and is the result of years of experimentation with tokenization and blockchain technology by SWIFT.

In fact, it’s part of a broader dual-track strategy: modernizing existing fiat rails while building next-gen digital infrastructure.

Financial bigwigs have hailed the move as a major turning point for the future of payments. ANZ said it’s a ‘pivotal step toward global, instant, always-on cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, BBVA called it a ‘game-changer for the future of cross-border payments.’

Disclaimer: This isn’t investment advice. Always DYOR and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/swift-turns-to-blockchain-benefits-best-wallet