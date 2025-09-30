ExchangeDEX+
A major financial institution that handles around $150T in payments annually is eyeing a tokenized future. It's SWIFT, and it plans to add a blockchain-based ledger to its global payment infrastructure. And guess who's helping develop the cross-payments ledger that pledges to never sleep? Over thirty major financial institutions, including JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi, and […]

SWIFT to Launch a Blockchain-Based Ledger & Bring Attention to Crypto Tools Like Best Wallet

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 17:32
A major financial institution that handles around $150T in payments annually is eyeing a tokenized future. It’s SWIFT, and it plans to add a blockchain-based ledger to its global payment infrastructure.

And guess who’s helping develop the cross-payments ledger that pledges to never sleep? Over thirty major financial institutions, including JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi, and Deutsche Bank (just to name a few!).

Such a shift is bound to make crypto significantly more accessible to mainstream users. Naturally, it’s fantastic news for crypto tools like Best Wallet, as more users are bound to seek reliable ways to store their digital assets.

SWIFT Blockchain Ledger to Offer Tamper-Proof Transaction Tracking

By building the underlying blockchain network, SWIFT will enable commercial and central banks to move tokenized assets – including digital assets, stablecoins, and other regulated assets – seamlessly and securely across its payment network.

Built for interoperability and governed by smart contracts, the ledger will record, validate, and sequence transactions while connecting TradFi and DeFi.

Importantly, the ledger will serve as a real-time, tamper-resistant record of transactions and automatically enforce compliance rules.

The project is based on a conceptual prototype developed by Consensys, an Ethereum developer, and is the result of years of experimentation with tokenization and blockchain technology by SWIFT.

In fact, it’s part of a broader dual-track strategy: modernizing existing fiat rails while building next-gen digital infrastructure.

Financial bigwigs have hailed the move as a major turning point for the future of payments. ANZ said it’s a ‘pivotal step toward global, instant, always-on cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, BBVA called it a ‘game-changer for the future of cross-border payments.’

As SWIFT’s shared ledger evolves to transform global finance, cyypto tools like Best Wallet help everyday users get the most out of DeFi hassle-free.

Best Wallet: A Mobile-First All-in-One Crypto Hub

Best Wallet makes managing, buying, selling, and swapping over 1K digital assets a breeze, soon across 60+ blockchain networks.

Whether interested in stablecoins, top cryptos, or the best meme coins, it offers investment opportunities for all types of traders.

In fact, it even gives you access to cryptos before they’re officially launched on crypto exchanges. This is because its built-in launchpad allows you to discover crypto presales directly within its mobile app (available on iOS and Google Play).

Best Wallet token launchpad.

Another standout feature is its cross-chain swap tool. By connecting you to over 330 DEXs and 30 bridges, it enables you to exchange tokens at the lowest available rates.

Additionally, it’s gearing up to expand its capabilities further, with the upcoming launch of Best Wallet (a crypto debit card), an NFT gallery, and market intelligence analytics – and that’s just scratching the surface.

Best Wallet roadmap.

As a non-custodial wallet, you can rest assured knowing that only you have control over your private keys and, therefore, your assets.

It also employs additional safeguards, such as 2FA, biometric login, and in-app suspicious token filters, to ensure that only you can access your digital assets.

If you’re clumsy, you’ll also be happy to know that it comes with cloud storage. As such, you can easily recover your Wallet if you lose or damage your device.

Join $BEST for Low Gas Fees & 82% APY Staking Rewards

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) unlocks even more wallet perks, including early access to presales, lower gas fees, and community governance.

Best Wallet token benefits.

Its staking rewards also aren’t to be sneezed at. They’re a great way to earn passive income, currently sitting at a commendable 82% APY.

To truly boost your gains, you’ll want to lock up your tokens as soon as possible; the percentage will go down when more investors get staking.

And why not? At just $0.025715 per token, $BEST makes it easy to get involved without breaking the bank.

Still, this hasn’t prevented whale buyers from investing $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K, helping the $BEST presale reach an eye-boggling $16.1M.

You can purchase $BEST on presale using major virtual assets ($ETH, $USDT, $BNB, and $USDC) or top meme coins ($FLOKI, $SHIB, $PEPE, and $DOGE).

Per our Best Wallet price prediction, $BEST has what it takes to reach $0.072 following the deployment of exchange listings and new app developments. So, now signals a great time to get involved before it possibly soars 180% (compared to its current price).

Scoop up some Best Wallet Token at its lowest current price. 

Disclaimer: This isn’t investment advice. Always DYOR and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose. 

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/swift-turns-to-blockchain-benefits-best-wallet

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

