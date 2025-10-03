ExchangeDEX+
SWIFT, the global member-owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services, has recently introduced a blockchain-based ledger that could put the role of XRP in global finance at risk. SWIFT is reportedly building a blockchain-based shared ledger into its existing global money transfer network with the participation of more than 30 ... Read more

SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple?

By: Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 16:43
SWIFT, the global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services, has recently introduced a blockchain-based ledger that could put the role of XRP in global finance at risk. SWIFT is reportedly building a blockchain-based shared ledger into its existing global money transfer network with the participation of more than 30 household name banks, including Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. According to our financial experts, this newly implemented initiative from SWIFT could not be a direct challenge to XRP, but it will make a big impact on the trillion-dollar race to reshape the future of digital money.

Swift Introduces a Blockchain-based Ledger Partnering with Ethereum

Global payments tycoon SWIFT has initiated its plans to integrate blockchain technology into its global financial infrastructure with the launch of a new blockchain-based ledger. SWIFT’s official press release stated that their mission had always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. It added that they were taking a pivotal step forward by adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to their technology infrastructure. Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso said that he was very pleased to announce that they would add a blockchain-based ledger to their technology infrastructure to allow for the trusted movement of tokenised value across the digital ecosystems.   

Swift is collaborating with a group of more than 30 global financial institutions to develop this shared ledger, and they are primarily focusing on providing real-time 24/7 cross-border payments. They have confirmed that they plan to build their blockchain payment settlement platform on Linea, which is Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling solution. The entire Swift team is excited to merge traditional finance and decentralized finance, and they claim that they are aiming for nothing but the future. Javier Perez-Tasso exclaimed that those were opposites: swift and blockchain, TradFi and DeFi, and wondered if they could really go together. He stated that in the regulated system of the future, they believed they could. He mentioned that banks were ready for it and that they were asking them to play a bigger role. According to him, combining a shared ledger with Swift’s existing messaging, APIs, and ISO 20022 creates a more advanced and powerful construct for the 24/7 interbank cross-border payments.   

Is the Move From Swift Good For Ripple? Why XRP Might Remain as the Top Choice?  

Swift’s adoption of blockchain technology indicates the enhanced role of blockchain as the future of cross-border payments. The entry of a traditional financial giant into a decentralized financial system will bring a lot of changes and challenges to existing service providers like Ripple. However, Swift’s latest blockchain initiative will be an exclusive permissioned ledger primarily for banks and regulated entities, but XRP’s decentralized Ledger emphasizes fast, low-cost cross-border payments. Despite Swift’s entry into DeFi, experts opine that XRP is still arguably the best option for scalable, decentralized cross-border payments today.

Swift’s entry could increase the competition and create a lot of challenges for XRP, but ultimately, the move could legitimize the space and create better market opportunities for Ripple to complement and coexist. Our financial experts believe that XRP might benefit in the long run from increased institutional acceptance of blockchain payments overall, even as SWIFT builds its own ecosystem. Swift’s blockchain adoption is a positive for the enhanced recognition of blockchain payment solutions. Amid the recognition Swift got, XRP still has an advantage for scalable and open cross-border payment, since it has a more mature network and liquidity infrastructure.  

Why XRP is the Top Choice and Has an Advantage Over Swift

The latest data states that the XRP Ledger already offers features like enterprise-grade performance, with fast (3-5 seconds) and low-cost transactions, promising an ecosystem with more than 100 banks and regulators, and real-world adoption, etc, so this will give a significant edge for XRP over Swift. Ripple has recently ended its long-standing dispute with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and attained regulatory clarity with the authority to allow institutional custody and broader institutional adoption. 

Swift is currently partnering up with Ethereum, and according to various analysts, when it comes to scalable and open cross-border payment, XRP is more efficient than Ethereum, which gives a better shot for XRP to stay as the top choice. Market experts stated that Ethereum had scalability challenges and transaction costs, whereas Ripple had a proven, widely used network optimized for cross-border payments.

The possibility of Swift reaching the top can also not be completely ruled out. According to their official documentation, the new project offers benefits like real-time visibility and predictability of payments, automated compliance through smart contracts, interoperability with traditional rails and emerging networks, and the ability to move regulated tokenised value securely. Pérez-Tasso is confident with the project and said, “This is a powerful platform for the future. And it can be even more transformational in the future.”  

The post SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

