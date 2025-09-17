Swiss Banks Test Ethereum Payments for Interbank Settlements

2025/09/17 01:12
Key Points:
  • Swiss banks’ successful Ethereum test highlights the shift towards blockchain-based interbank settlements.
  • Potential for broader financial ecosystem transformation.
  • Encourages regulatory compliance and future expansions.

Swiss banks UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum have executed successful interbank payments on the Ethereum blockchain using deposit tokens, setting the stage for broader banking integration.

This pilot’s success highlights potential for decentralized finance in traditional banking, possibly impacting Ethereum’s role in financial ecosystems and prompting regulatory discussions on blockchain-based payment systems.

Swiss Banks and Ethereum: A Transformative Partnership

Major Swiss banks, including UBS and PostFinance, conducted successful tests on the Ethereum blockchain for interbank settlements. This initiative involves deposit tokens and aims to replace traditional systems. PostFinance, in particular, emphasizes integrating blockchain technology to expand its crypto services.

The initiative significantly transforms existing banking models by enabling a seamless digital financial transaction infrastructure. The project’s next phase involves more banks and regulators to scale up the application. This marks a pivotal change in banking operations by leveraging blockchain technology for legitimate settlements.

Ethereum Price Dynamics Amidst Swiss Banking Trials

Did you know? The successful Swiss pilot project demonstrates how blockchain can revolutionize traditional banking, reminiscent of the 2017 milestone when Swissquote offered crypto trading, setting the stage for broader institutional acceptance.

Ethereum’s current price stands at $4,463.01 with a market cap of $538.70 billion, commanding a market dominance of 13.48%, as per CoinMarketCap. Recent trading volumes show a decline of 25.21%, suggesting potential fluctuations amid market adjustments.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:04 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers underline the initiative’s potential for reshaping global banking systems with regulatory collaboration. Future banking operations may increasingly rely on digital tokens, enhancing transparency, reducing costs, and ensuring security through blockchain technologies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/swiss-banks-test-ethereum-settlements/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
