The post Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s top bank kept interest rate at zero Thursday, breaking a string of rate cuts that started last year, after Trump’s trade penalties began hurting Swiss companies and dimming hopes for stronger economic growth. The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0%, the lowest among big economies, matching what traders and polls expected. Officials said a small bump in prices over recent months helped them decide against another cut. It was the bank’s first time keeping rates the same in seven meetings. They had been lowering costs for businesses since March 2024. Swiss exports got hit hard with US tariffs This decision came after Trump hit Swiss exports with a 39% tariff in August, creating problems for companies selling goods to America. As a result, Switzerland had suspended all US shipments, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. The bank said machinery makers and watchmakers are getting hit hardest by the trade penalties, but other businesses, especially service companies, haven’t seen much damage yet. “The economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher U.S. tariffs. The tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially,” bank officials wrote. Martin Schlegel, who runs the Swiss National Bank, talked to reporters after the rate announcement. He called Trump’s tariffs a big problem for affected companies and said they would probably slow down business activity. The tariffs and uncertainty have forced the bank to cut its growth forecast for 2026 to just under 1%. They used to think the economy would grow between 1% and 1.5% next year. Officials also warned that more people will probably lose their jobs. Schlegel told CNBC that exporters face tough times, but the overall economy won’t get hurt too badly. “The exporters that are directly affected, for them this is very challenging, very difficult, but… The post Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s top bank kept interest rate at zero Thursday, breaking a string of rate cuts that started last year, after Trump’s trade penalties began hurting Swiss companies and dimming hopes for stronger economic growth. The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0%, the lowest among big economies, matching what traders and polls expected. Officials said a small bump in prices over recent months helped them decide against another cut. It was the bank’s first time keeping rates the same in seven meetings. They had been lowering costs for businesses since March 2024. Swiss exports got hit hard with US tariffs This decision came after Trump hit Swiss exports with a 39% tariff in August, creating problems for companies selling goods to America. As a result, Switzerland had suspended all US shipments, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. The bank said machinery makers and watchmakers are getting hit hardest by the trade penalties, but other businesses, especially service companies, haven’t seen much damage yet. “The economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher U.S. tariffs. The tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially,” bank officials wrote. Martin Schlegel, who runs the Swiss National Bank, talked to reporters after the rate announcement. He called Trump’s tariffs a big problem for affected companies and said they would probably slow down business activity. The tariffs and uncertainty have forced the bank to cut its growth forecast for 2026 to just under 1%. They used to think the economy would grow between 1% and 1.5% next year. Officials also warned that more people will probably lose their jobs. Schlegel told CNBC that exporters face tough times, but the overall economy won’t get hurt too badly. “The exporters that are directly affected, for them this is very challenging, very difficult, but…

Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:06
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07249-14.72%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003025-8.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-6.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.591-2.01%

Switzerland’s top bank kept interest rate at zero Thursday, breaking a string of rate cuts that started last year, after Trump’s trade penalties began hurting Swiss companies and dimming hopes for stronger economic growth.

The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0%, the lowest among big economies, matching what traders and polls expected. Officials said a small bump in prices over recent months helped them decide against another cut.

It was the bank’s first time keeping rates the same in seven meetings. They had been lowering costs for businesses since March 2024.

Swiss exports got hit hard with US tariffs

This decision came after Trump hit Swiss exports with a 39% tariff in August, creating problems for companies selling goods to America. As a result, Switzerland had suspended all US shipments, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan.

The bank said machinery makers and watchmakers are getting hit hardest by the trade penalties, but other businesses, especially service companies, haven’t seen much damage yet.

“The economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher U.S. tariffs. The tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially,” bank officials wrote.

Martin Schlegel, who runs the Swiss National Bank, talked to reporters after the rate announcement. He called Trump’s tariffs a big problem for affected companies and said they would probably slow down business activity.

The tariffs and uncertainty have forced the bank to cut its growth forecast for 2026 to just under 1%. They used to think the economy would grow between 1% and 1.5% next year. Officials also warned that more people will probably lose their jobs.

Schlegel told CNBC that exporters face tough times, but the overall economy won’t get hurt too badly.

“The exporters that are directly affected, for them this is very challenging, very difficult, but if you look at the economy as a whole, the impact is limited,” he said on the news channel. “We don’t see a recession in the coming quarter so for 2025, we have growth of 1 to 1.5%, in 2026 we still see growth of roughly 1% so we don’t see a recession.”

Petra Schudin sits on the bank’s main board. She told reporters that Switzerland’s economic future looks worse because of the much higher American tariffs, which will hurt exports and business spending.

In the mean time, Swiss leaders are trying to work out a tariff deal with Trump. The Swiss bank made its choice one week after America’s Federal Reserve cut rates to stop unemployment from rising. Fed officials hinted they might cut more times soon.

Analysts weren’t shocked by the Swiss decision

Analysts pointed out that Switzerland’s currency has stayed pretty steady against the euro as another reason not to make changes.

GianLuigi Mandruzzato works as an economist at EFG Bank. He said keeping rates at 0% made sense.

“It was no surprise the SNB left rates unchanged at 0%,” Mandruzzato said. The choice shows that inflation is back in the bank’s 0-2% target zone and should move toward the middle of that range in coming years while the economy keeps growing slowly.

Bank chief Schlegel has said many times that bringing back negative rates would be really hard. The bank used negative rates from December 2014 to September 2022, which upset savers and pension funds.

Swiss prices have gotten back into the central bank’s 0-2% target range after going negative in May. On Thursday, the bank stuck with its view that inflation will climb to 0.5% in 2026 after hitting 0.2% this year.

Even though rates stayed the same, some experts think the Swiss bank will have to cut them again later.

Adrian Prettejohn, who studies Europe’s economy for Capital Economics, doesn’t think rate cuts are done yet.

“We do not think that this is the end of the rate cutting cycle,” Prettejohn said. He thinks inflation will average around zero next year, which could push the bank to cut rates again to avoid deflation.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/swiss-bank-keeps-interest-rate-at-zero/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,321.6-2.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

Morning Update — 19.09.2025