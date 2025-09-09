SwissBorg CEO: The community will not bear any losses, and any gap in recovered funds will be made up by SwissBorg

PANews reported on September 9th that the CEO of SwissBorg, a Swiss crypto platform, tweeted that the SwissBorg team is investigating the exploitation of an external DeFi wallet related to the SOL Earn strategy. The team pledged that the community will not bear any losses, and any shortfall in recovered funds will be covered by SwissBorg. The incident did not affect other strategies on the platform, and user funds remain safe.

