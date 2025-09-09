The cryptocurrency space has been rocked by another major security incident, with crypto wealth management platform SwissBorg falling victim to a significant exploit. The attack, which targeted a vulnerability in a third-party API, resulted in the theft of approximately $41 million worth of Solana (SOL) tokens from the platform’s Earn program. This incident, while impacting …

Continue reading "SwissBorg Faces Setback Following $41M Solana API Exploit"

The post SwissBorg Faces Setback Following $41M Solana API Exploit appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.