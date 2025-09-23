SwissBorg Introduces Cashback on Every Trade, Backed by $15M Yearly Buyback

Lausanne, Switzerland, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

SwissBorg, Europe’s leading app for investing and earning crypto, announced the launch of its Cashback program beginning September 30th, enabling users to save up to 90% on trading fees with every trade. The program is supported by a conservative estimate of $15 million in annual BORG buybacks, representing a twentyfold increase compared to 2024.

With this launch, SwissBorg users receive cashback on every trade, with rates increasing based on the amount of $BORG they stake. There are no additional steps required, as cashback is applied automatically, allowing users to trade as usual while reducing their effective fees.

Cashbacks are distributed in $BORG, with SwissBorg purchasing tokens from the open market to fund the program. Each cashback is automatically staked, removing tokens from circulation and contributing to sustained buy pressure. This mechanism ties the cashback program directly to the health and growth of the broader SwissBorg ecosystem.

As cashbacks are auto-staked, users progress toward higher Loyalty Ranks. Advancing in rank unlocks a range of benefits, including boosted yield rates, access to exclusive pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for rewards and airdrops.

SwissBorg is the leading community-driven crypto wealth management platform, engineered in Switzerland and licensed in the EU. Committed to trust and transparency, SwissBorg is on a mission to democratise the future of finance to make financial freedom possible for everyone. At its core is the groundbreaking Meta-Exchange, which seamlessly connects to multiple centralised and decentralised exchanges to secure the best liquidity and prices for users. Beyond trading, SwissBorg offers curated yield strategies through DeFi, and empowers users to access early Web3 opportunities through its Alpha Pre-Sales. Swissborg’s token, BORG, sits at the heart of their ecosystem providing a multitude of benefits to its holders.

