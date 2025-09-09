SwissBorg loses $41.5 million in security breach

European crypto investment app SwissBorg has reportedly been targeted in a security breach, which has resulted in the theft of 192,600 Solana tokens valued at about $41.5 million.

On-chain investigator ZachXBT broke the news on Monday evening, saying the incident happened “a few hours ago,” explaining that the security breach happened directly on the Solana network.

SwissBorg confirmed the incident

In a post on the X platform, ZachXBT, well-known in the crypto community for unearthing and tracking illicit activities on the blockchain, revealed the alleged wallet address of the offender, and it has been identified as: “TYFWG3hvvxWMs2KXEk8cDuJCsXEYKs65eeqpD9P4mK1.”

At the time of this report, SwissBorg had confirmed the security breach through its X platform account.

SwissBorg further shared their recovery plans, which include “allocating SwissBorg’s SOL Treasury so users recover a significant portion of their balance, figures to be finalized soon,” while ongoing actions include “engaging white-hat hackers & security partners to recover compromised funds with the goal of making all users whole.”

The platform also explained that they would reach out to concerned users via email with further explanations. Other programs remain unaffected, according to their post on the X platform.

“SwissBorg is in good financial health, and this incident does not affect Day-to-day operations,” wrote the company.

Some crypto enthusiasts appreciated the “swift response,” transparency, and explanations by Swissborg, adding that such incidents happen to “the best of exchanges.” But others think otherwise.

SwissBorg is popular in Europe, offering centralized applications for buying and selling and earning yield on a range of digital assets. The crypto investment platform last year announced its compliance with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s stringent rules.

The recent security breach is another blow to the digital asset space as it continues to battle with sophisticated security threats. The incident also highlights the risks that are associated with both centralized and decentralized platforms, which underscores the urgent need for strong security measures.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/swissborg-loses-41-5m-in-security-breach/

