Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Americana’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

“Americana” Poster featuring Sydney Sweeney. Lionsgate

Americana — a new action comedy starring Sydney Sweeney — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Rated R, Americana opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The official summary of the film reads, “A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day Western.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Shifts Release Schedule Through September

“After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).”

Americana is expected to be released on Tuesday, Sept. 16, on digital streaming via premium video on demand, according to When to Stream.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1

While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Americana’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release date of the film on digital streaming and it is subject to change.

When Americana arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video has Americana listed for preorder for $14.99, which is also the film’s purchase price.

ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Americana for $9.99 for a 48-hour period.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Americana’?

Sydney Sweeney’s Americana — which was released amid the actor’s American Eagle ad controversy — opened in limited release on Aug. 22, earning $500,000 from 1,100 theaters, per Deadline.

The industry trade publication reported that Lionsgate acquired the indie for $3 million and it has a marketing budget of $3 million for both theatrical and PVOD.

ForbesMarvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Arrives On Disney+ This Week

Americana earned a 67% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 54 reviews. The film also received a 77% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 100-plus verified user ratings.

Written and directed by Tony Tost, Americana, starring Sydney Sweeney, is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 16.

ForbesRon Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film ‘Eden’