Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard launch industry-first layer for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers

Key Takeaways

Symbiotic, in partnership with Chainlink and Lombard, launched a cryptoeconomic guarantee layer for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers.

The new system allows BARD holders to stake tokens for up to 15% APY, integrating decentralized collateral for enhanced security.

Three blockchain infrastructure providers, Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard, have teamed up to launch a first-of-its-kind guarantee layer for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers, according to a Monday announcement.

The system protects Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC) as it moves between blockchains, using Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its security backbone, the team stated.

The collaboration also brings two new Symbiotic vaults, including one holding up to $100 million in LINK and the other up to 20 million BARD. Each is backed by a Symbiotic-powered monitoring network that verifies LBTC transfers via CCIP.

BARD holders can stake their tokens in the vault via the Lombard App to secure cross-chain LBTC transfers and earn up to 15% APY, as noted in the announcement.

Chainlink Labs’ chief business officer, Johann Eid, stated that working with Symbiotic and Lombard will bolster economic guarantees for LBTC transfers, showcasing CCIP’s ability to meet diverse security needs.

The integration combines Symbiotic’s permissionless restaking, CCIP’s modular security, and Lombard’s Bitcoin infrastructure to create a dual-layer protection system that scales with demand.

Phillips noted that using restaked collateral alongside CCIP enhances the economic protections for users, while every BARD staked contributes to reinforcing LBTC’s integrity.